National IFA sets up mortgage advice firm

National IFA CWB Group has launched a dedicated mortgage advice company.

ReSource Mortgages will be headed up by managing director Alan Holmes, who has previously worked at Lloyds Banking Group and Barclays.

The IFA, which has offices in Market Harborough, London, Bromsgrove and Glasgow, will base the mortgage advice firm in Bristol.

Holmes will run a team of three mortgage advisers which brings the number of staff at the CWB Group to 70.

ReSource will charge a flat fee for its advice.

The group says it has only been able to offer outline mortgage advice in the past and would generally pass clients to a mortgage adviser.

CWB Group managing director Simon Hellier says it was important to the group to offer a dedicated service rather than train IFAs in mortgage advice.

He says: “We already provide specialist financial advice to our clients, so the creation of ReSource Mortgages is a logical addition to our group.”

