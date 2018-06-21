National IFA continues not-for-profit push with foster carer advice deal

National financial planner Lighthouse has renewed its deal to provide advice to members of not-for-profit foster carers support association FosterTalk.

The 20,000-member organisation has extended its deal for Lighthouse to provide retirement planning, mortgage and investment advice to its members for another three years until May 2021.

So-called “affinity partnerships” are becoming key to Lighthouse’s model. The firm, which describes itself as the “national financial adviser of choice for Middle Britain”, has tie-ups to provide planning services to employee organisations such as Unison, BA Clubs, the Fire Brigades Union and Prospect.

Lighthouse says this demonstrates its ability to offer advice to a “diverse and substantial audience”.

Lighthouse chief executive Malcolm Streatfield says: “We very much look forward to building on our relationship with FosterTalk over the years ahead. The board remains committed to developing further our affinity partnerships throughout the UK.”