National firm LEBC on acquisition trail in 2018

National advice firm LEBC is looking to grow its business through multiple acquisitions in 2018.

The business released its annual report today after reporting its 2017 full-year results at the end of last month.

LEBC chief executive Jack McVitie says the business is seeing “extremely encouraging” early signs for its performance in 2018 and beyond.

McVitie says: “LEBC is trading significantly ahead of both 2017 and budget. This organic growth will also be supported by acquisitions in order to expand resource to cater for our growing demand.”

The firm is currently integrating Bristol-based Aspira into its business after acquiring it in December last year.

In the annual report, McVitie says confirmation of LEBC’s status as a directly authorised firm places the group in a competitive position as a consolidator.

He says: “We laid some critical foundations to support the onward growth trajectory. The company continues to explore successfully new avenues of revenue and its brand continues to grow in a very competitive market.”

The success of the firm’s “bionic” advice program was also cited as an indicator of its suitability for expansion.

The group reported an operating profit of £3m in 2017, up 42.6 per cent on the previous year.