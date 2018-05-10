Money Marketing
View more on these topics

National adviser offers DB transfer robo-paraplanner

By

National adviser Mercer Jelf Financial Planning is offering a defined benefit robo-paraplanner to its customers.

Mercer UK teamed up with robo-advice platform Wealth Wizards to launch the service.

Wealth Wizards launched its white-labelled robo-paraplanner tool, trialled with LV=, in May last year.

Robo-paraplanner launches for workplace pensions

Mercer UK defined contribution and individual wealth leader Richard Wilson says the partnership with Wealth Wizards will help deliver a good service for DB clients.

The two businesses are expecting to launch further pensions services in the future.

Wealth Wizards chief executive Andrew Firth says: “By jointly creating the DB pension transfer solution, together we have addressed one of the most complex and topical issues in advice provision today.”

Recommended

LV= cashes in on DB transfer boom as advice income jumps 25%

LV= is the latest provider to reveal a boost to its pensions and advice businesses as savers cash in their defined benefit pensions in favour of defined contribution schemes. In its annual results this morning, LV= says that DB transfers contributed to double digit growth in its pensions portfolio, and that turnover from retirement advice […]

2

LV= backs robo-advice to boost pension profits

LV=’s life and pensions business has reported an 18 per cent increase in profit as the insurer points to an increasing focus on costs and digital advice. In results for the first six months of the year released today, LV= lauded the launch of further digital initiatives like its robo-paraplanner service, as it stood by […]

Jail banker
2

Norfolk advisers jailed for £17m fraud

Two brothers who ran a financial advice firm in Norwich have been sentenced to a total of 11 years in jail after defrauding more than 200 people out of almost £17m. Alan and Russell Taylor, of Taylor and Taylor Associates, were sentenced to six and five years in prison respectively after pleading guilty to conspiracy […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Asset managers urged to act over misleading risk ratings on funds

Fund houses have been urged to ease investors’ concerns over anomalies discovered in risk ratings on popular funds. Since the implementation of European regulations such as Priips on 3 January, fund management companies have been updating the key information documents of their funds with new calculations on risk, volatility and performance. However, confusion continues on […]

DB transfer values drop in April

Defined benefit pension transfer values fell during April, according to the Xafinity transfer value index. The index was £235,000 at the end of March and £232,000 at the end of April. The difference between the maximum and minimum readings of the index of April was £6,700, or around 2.9 per cent. Xafinity Punter Southall DB […]

Mark-Carney-700x450.jpg

Bank of England keeps interest rates on hold

The Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee has voted to keep interest rates on hold at 0.5 per cent. Announcing this decision, the Bank also cut its growth forecast for 2018 from 1.8 to 1.4 per cent. Seven out of nine of the MPC members voted to keep the base rate on hold. There was speculation earlier […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. John Hutton-Attenborough 10th May 2018 at 1:48 pm

    Does the computer always say “Yes”?

Leave a comment