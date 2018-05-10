National adviser offers DB transfer robo-paraplanner

National adviser Mercer Jelf Financial Planning is offering a defined benefit robo-paraplanner to its customers.
Mercer UK teamed up with robo-advice platform Wealth Wizards to launch the service.
Wealth Wizards launched its white-labelled robo-paraplanner tool, trialled with LV=, in May last year.
Robo-paraplanner launches for workplace pensions
Mercer UK defined contribution and individual wealth leader Richard Wilson says the partnership with Wealth Wizards will help deliver a good service for DB clients.
The two businesses are expecting to launch further pensions services in the future.
Wealth Wizards chief executive Andrew Firth says: “By jointly creating the DB pension transfer solution, together we have addressed one of the most complex and topical issues in advice provision today.”
