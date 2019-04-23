Multi asset monthly views

Trevor Greetham, Head of Multi Asset, presents his monthly review and outlook. The world economy is still slowing down, however, with some moves to stimulus and a drop in the oil price which has pushed inflation lower, our Investment clock model has moved around to Reflation.

Trevor provides an update on our Global Multi Asset Portfolios, explaining why he’s positioned the funds at a neutral level and focuses on diversification as the world economy recovers and Brexit risk continues.

Watch the video here

Past performance is no guide to the future. The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not constitute investment advice.

Trevor Greetham

Head of Multi Asset