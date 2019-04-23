Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Multi asset monthly views

Trevor Greetham, Head of Multi Asset, presents his monthly review and outlook. The world economy is still slowing down, however, with some moves to stimulus and a drop in the oil price which has pushed inflation lower, our Investment clock model has moved around to Reflation.

Trevor provides an update on our Global Multi Asset Portfolios, explaining why he’s positioned the funds at a neutral level and focuses on diversification as the world economy recovers and Brexit risk continues.

Watch the video here

Past performance is no guide to the future. The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not constitute investment advice.

Trevor Greetham

Head of Multi Asset

Recommended

Appeal-Court-High-Court-Building--700x450.jpg
1

State pension court showdown set for summer

A judicial review about changes to the state pension age for millions of women born in the 1950s will take place from 5 to 6 June. The Department for Work and Pensions has confirmed that last November’s decision by the High Court to grant permission for a judicial review will go ahead in the summer. […]

Sam Sloma

Sam Sloma: Helping clients to ‘live richly’

I have been thinking about financial freedom recently. It’s a term that’s used a lot in the profession I’m in. People look at it as something to accomplish or to aim for; achieving financial freedom is seen as the Holy Grail for clients of financial planners. I get the sentiment. I understand that helping people […]
3

Editor’s note: Advisers need to report the rogues in their midst

Each time an advice market scandal emerges, a flood of commentary inevitably follows bemoaning the fact it was not spotted sooner. Why did the regulator fail to act until after the horse had bolted? At the Money Marketing Interactive conference earlier this month, the FCA’s co-director of financial advice and life insurance supervision Debbie Gupta […]

Financial advice-planning-advice-cashflow-analysis

Global equity outlook 2018

RLAM’s Head of Equities, Peter Rutter reflects on equity valuations and those areas he believes will provide opportunity in 2018. Watch the video here Past performance is not a guide to future performance. The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and investors […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

More firms consider ESG credentials when paying fund managers

It pays for fund managers to take on environmental, social and governance issues an Aviva survey says. Since 2014 the proportion of investment manager firms incorporating ESG considerations into fund manager and analyst remuneration has risen fourfold to 42 per cent, according to the study by Aviva Investors’ Multi-Manager Research team. The survey covered 61 respondents […]
1

Rachel Vahey: Junior Isas gaining in popularity for good reason

The rise of the Jisa shows no sign of abating as the emphasis on intergenerational wealth planning grows The Junior Isa is gaining popularity with clients, with almost 15 per cent more plans subscribed to in 2017/18 than the previous year (see chart below). Part of this growth is down to the product’s flexibility to […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com