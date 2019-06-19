Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Multi asset monthly views video

Trevor Greetham, Head of Multi Asset, shares his latest update on the positioning of our Global Multi Asset Portfolios (GMAPs), as we fast approach the longest business cycle expansion in US history. At this late stage of the cycle, Trevor sees a fairly balanced picture, highlighting both positives and negatives.

Watch the video

Past performance is no guide to the future. The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not constitute investment advice.

Trevor Greetham

Head of Multi Asset

Recommended

Pensions savings total £90.4bn in 2018

Despite various contentions in the pensions space, Brits placed a total of £90.4bn into pension schemes during the course of last year. Commenting on the figures, Royal London pension specialist Helen Morrissey says Britain is returning to follow a trend of saving. She says: “These figures show that Britain is getting back into the pension […]
1

Will US firms change the face of Britain’s advice market?

With their wealth of resources, can American giants take advantage of Brexit uncertainty? As the split of the UK from the European Union continues to drag on, space has arguably been opened up for North American companies in Britain. But have they really left their mark on the UK financial advice and wealth management planning […]
1

Alastair Irvine: Shaky ground for the euro as it turns 20

When a currency is trying to be all things to all people, it lives dangerously The euro has reached its 20th anniversary without much fanfare. Across those nations that call it their currency, there remains debate on whether it has boosted prosperity, or been a straitjacket hindering the growth of the bloc’s more fragile economies. […]

Global equities monthly views video

Peter Rutter, Head of Equities at Royal London Asset Management, outlines some interesting market dynamics. He explores why emerging markets stocks have tended to underperform developed equity markets so far this year and he highlights the increasing valuation differentials between growth and value stocks. Both dynamics lead the investment team to identify emerging markets and […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

Rob Reid: Self-employed advisers at risk from HMRC

I have never been a great fan of daytime television, despite the worst possible occurrences of man flu over the years, but the recent news coverage on the employment status of veteran presenter Lorraine Kelly got me thinking. In particular, about just how long the “self-employed” status will remain a robust and safe position to […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com