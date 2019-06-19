Multi asset monthly views video

Trevor Greetham, Head of Multi Asset, shares his latest update on the positioning of our Global Multi Asset Portfolios (GMAPs), as we fast approach the longest business cycle expansion in US history. At this late stage of the cycle, Trevor sees a fairly balanced picture, highlighting both positives and negatives.

Watch the video

Trevor Greetham

Head of Multi Asset