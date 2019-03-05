Money Marketing
Multi asset credit update: collateralised Loan Obligations (CLO)

Senior Credit Analyst, Sebastien Poulin, provides an overview of collateralised loan obligations (CLO). He explores the lifecycle of a CLO and how they fit as a part of our Multi Asset Credit Fund strategy.

Past performance is no guide to the future. The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not constitute investment advice.

About us: Royal London Asset Management (RLAM) is one of the UK’s leading fund management companies, managing assets on behalf of a wide range of clients. Our experienced team of investment specialists manages around £113.9 billion of assets (as at 31.12.2018), investing across all major asset classes. Our funds are aimed at meeting a broad range of investor needs. Contact details: communications@rlam.co.uk and 0207 506 6500

