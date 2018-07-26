Money Marketing
View more on these topics

MPs urge Hammond to overhaul pension tax relief

By

UK-London-Westminster-Big-Ben-Bus-480.jpgThe government has received renewed calls to encourage greater saving through introducing a flat rate of pension tax relief.

In a report from the Treasury select committee on household savings, MPs say the government should give “serious consideration” not just to a flat rate of pension tax relief, but also promote greater understanding that it operates as a bonus or additional contribution.

The report also suggests the government should think about whether or not to scrap the lifetime allowance and replace it with a lower annual allowance.

AJ Bell personal finance analyst Laura Suter says: “Scrapping the lifetime allowance for pensions and controlling tax relief through the annual allowance would be a welcome development and stop people worrying about good investment returns resulting in a tax hit.”

“If a flat rate of tax relief encouraged more pension savings it would be a positive outcome, but the report also concludes that tax relief does not work as an effective incentive to saving, so it’s hard to see how it would make a significant difference. Before such a radical overhaul to the system we would want to see evidence that it would achieve the goal of getting more people saving for their retirement.”

The report also proposes getting rid of the Lifetime Isa altogether.

The MPs say: “This inquiry has received strong criticism of the Lifetime Isa over its complexity, its perverse incentives, its lack of complementarity with the pensions saving landscape and its apparent lack of popularity with the industry and pension savers. The government should abolish it.”

Zurich head of retail platform strategy Alistair Wilson says: “This could be the death knell for the Lifetime Isa.  Although it was well intentioned, many providers appear to have been turned off by a savings vehicle that has the complexity of a pension, but with fewer benefits for consumers.”

The report also calls on the FCA to reconsider whether savers should be forced to take guidance before accessing their pensions.

Recommended

Sale rumours swirl adviser platform tech firm

The private equity owners of platform technology firm FNZ are reportedly eyeing a £2bn sale of the company. FNZ powers the Zurich, Standard Life Wrap, Elevate, Embark and Aviva platforms. Quilter is currently replatforming the Old Mutual Wealth platform from DST technology to FNZ. According to Sky News, FNZ’s two private equity backers General Atlantic […]

Show me the money – earnings are central to performance in Europe

Equity markets globally currently remain vulnerable to sharp shifts in sentiment caused by either unexpected or unwelcome outcomes in key upcoming political events (the US and German elections, Brexit and the Italian referendum). These top-down influences, combined with the current low global growth environment, will likely lead to broadly directionless markets, and prolong the current low beta return environment. We do, though, […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Nucleus floats on AIM with £140m market cap

Platform Nucleus has begun its listing on the Alternative Investment Market today with a market capitalisation of £139.9m. The placing is 76,473,360 shares with voting rights and 17,530,543 ordinary shares to new institutional holders with a placing price of 183p. New shares will not be sold as part of the float. Nucleus had been eyeing a […]

Online-Shopping-Supermarket-Platform-Technology-700.jpg

Alliance Trust in talks over platform sale

Platform Alliance Trust Savings is in discussions with a number of bidders over a potential takeover the business. In parent company Alliance Trust’s results this morning, it said that while a sale may not necessarily happen, it was holding preliminary talks with potential new owners for the platform. ATS returned to profit last year, but […]

People in front of a bright keyhole opening
8

MPs call for secondary annuities market rethink

A group of MPs is calling on the government to bring in legislation that would allow five million pensioners to partially sell annuities purchased before pension freedoms were introduced. The “Your Pension, Your Choice” campaign has been launched to urge the government to allow all retirees to have the same pension freedoms. Since the introduction […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com