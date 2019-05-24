Money Marketing
View more on these topics

MPs to question British Steel owners after collapse

By

MPs are set to call in British Steel’s former owners to ask questions about the firm’s collapse.

British Steel, the second largest producer in the UK, officially fell into administration this week, putting thousands of jobs at risk.

Private equity firm Greybull Capital bought the debt-laden business off Tata Steel for just £1 in 2016, but has been unable to stave off its decline after taking control of plants across Scunthorpe, Teesside and Skinningrove.

The Times reports that the business, energy and industrial strategy select committee “will want to look at what triggered the collapse of the company”, according to its chairwoman Rachel Reeves MP.

Catch up with Money Marketing’s coverage of the ongoing British Steel scandal

Among those expected to be called for questioning include Greybull co-founder Marc Meyohas, and partner Daniel Goldstein.

When British Steel’s Port Talbot plant closed, unsuitable defined benefit pension transfers left many workers out of pocket.

At that time, MPs on the work and pensions select committee attempted to call director of advice firm Active Wealth Darren Reynolds into parliament for a hearing, but he failed to show up.

Recommended

Novia sees 72.5% jump in profits

Wrap platform Novia saw its profits before jump by 72.5 per cent to £5.6m in 2018, on the back of increase in its assets under administration. Novia AUA increased by 5 per cent to £6.1bn. According to the company, the performance was dented by a significant market drop in the fourth quarter of 2018. Novia […]
1

AJ Bell: AA taper will kick those who are already down

The negative effects of the government’s annual allowance taper will not just be felt by the public sector and groups most vocal about it such as doctors and NHS consultants, says AJ Bell. The group says private sector workers are also feeling the pinch of the unpopular tax taper which effects around 300,000 people. AJ […]

Phil Wickenden: Going technical in the protection market

A few weeks ago, I was bold/stupid enough to suggest that as an industry we can be too eager to dive into the technical nitty gritty and gloss over some of the simple but important bits – understanding the stuff people like and want, then delivering said stuff in a way that floats their boat. […]

Guide

Guide: reporting to the Pensions Regulator — what and when?

Johnson Fleming has published a step-by-step guide demonstrating the importance of record keeping and reporting, and how it can ensure you operate a successful scheme. The guide takes you through some key questions you need to ask and identifies the information you need to obtain. The topics include: why you need to keep records and the benefits of doing this; registering your scheme; what information you need to record to ensure you meet the Pensions Regulator’s requirements; and what items need to be recorded and when.

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Doors-700x450.jpg

South Africa’s Old Mutual suspends chief executive

South-African headquartered financial services group Old Mutual Limited has suspended its chief executive after a fallout with the board. In a stock exchange announcement this morning, the firm notes its board has had “various engagements” with chief executive Peter Moyo. The firm writes: “These engagements have caused the board to conclude that there has been […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com