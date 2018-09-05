Money Marketing
MPs request update on pension dashboard progress from industry

By

MPs have asked the pensions technology firm Origo to update them on the progress an industry-only dashboard is making amid concerns the project may lose support.

In a letter MP and pensions select committee chair Frank Field says the committee believes the pensions dashboard will be a vital tool for informing and engaging savers.

But he expresses concern about reports that the government might withdraw its support and asks the letter’s recipient – Origo managing director Anthony Rafferty – to update the committee on any developments on Origo’s own plans to bypass the government and convene the industry to devise a solution.

Field adds he has “great interest” in the news Origo has been canvassing support among providers for the creation of a fully industry-led dashboard if the Department for Work and Pensions ended its involvement in the project.

In a statement published yesterday pensions minister Guy Opperman said the  government will help facilitate a pensions dashboard developed by the industry.

This ended months of uncertainty about the project’s future over the summer as The Times reported MP Esther McVey’s comments that the dashboard is not the responsibility of the government and should be shelved.

A public petition against plans to shelve the pensions dashboard gathered momentum and was signed by more than 100,000 people.

