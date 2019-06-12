Money Marketing
MPs quiz Hargreaves on Woodford links

By

Treasury select committee chair Nicky Morgan has written to Hargreaves Lansdown chief executive Chris Hill with a host of questions around its links to the Woodford Equity Income fund.

The fund appeared on the platform’s Wealth 50 list before its suspension last week, and Hargreaves had been a bullish supporter of Woodford, even as other criticised his performance and methodology.

There are nine questions in Morgan’s letter to Hill, covering the process behind the Wealth 50 list and the platform’s relationship with Woodford.

Hargreaves issued a statement recently saying that it had been engaging with Woodford regarding illiquid stocks in his portfolio.

Morgan asks for clarification on exactly when concerns were raised and whether discussions are still ongoing after the suspension.

She also asks Hargreaves to detail how many of its customers hold Woodford and the average size of their investment.

In terms of its inclusion on Hargreaves Wealth 50 list, Morgan says her committee of MPs wants to know how often this was reviewed, whether the inclusion of funds on the list can be correlated with increased flows into them, and whether a discount was negotiated for the Woodford fund to appear on the list.

She also asks for an account of the fees and commissions earned both from customers investing in the Woodford fund, and for arranging and administering investments on behalf of Woodford if this was the case.

Yesterday, FCA chief executive Andrew Bailey raised the prospect of Woodford potentially waiving fees on the fund, saying he should “consider his position”.

Morgan also says today that she would support such a move.

She says: “The suspension of the fund provided Mr Woodford with some breathing room, so he should afford his investors the same space and waive the fund’s fees while it is suspended.

“Mr Bailey’s comments are welcome; Mr Woodford should now act and waive the fees.”

Risk of no-deal accelerating, markets warned

Britain’s former ambassador to Brussels has warned that markets are still underplaying the chances of Britain leaving the EU with no deal come October. Speaking at the Times’ CEO Summit yesterday, Sir Ivan Rogers said that attempts to get another extension beyond the current October 31 deadline would likely be thwarted by European leaders, who […]
4

Gregg McClymont: New mums must be saved from gender pensions gap

Without a coherent approach to policy, serious issues will continue There is an increasing focus on gender equality, and pensions policy is no different. While we have long known that, on average, women’s pension pots are smaller than those belonging to men, the sheer size of the gap is now making headlines. According to the […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Julian Stevens 12th June 2019 at 9:06 am

    A few similar questions to SJP might not go amiss either.

    As for Andrew Bailey, I imagine he too may well be “considering his position”, not least in light of having been urged by that cross-party committee of 16 MP’s to resign in the wake of the FCA’s failure to act on the numerous warnings it received prior to LC&F having hit the skids.

