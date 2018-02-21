MPs promise further British Steel charging probes

Work and pensions select committee chair Frank Field says it expects to publish further reports on adviser charging in light of the British Steel pensions saga.
In its report on British Steel published on 15 February, the committee called for a ban on contingent charging and Field tells Money Marketing more work will be done on adviser charging.
He says: “I am sure the committee will want to look at how the charges are limited. There will be a whole series of further reports and this will roll on and on.”
Field argues evidence from the investigation he led into British Steel shows the FCA and The Pensions Regulator must improve their performances.
He says the FCA “seems captured by the industry” when it is “supposed to be the spokesperson for the consumer”.
He adds the way some steelworkers were advised on pension transfers raises questions about how information is provided to clients and the unequal relationship between the adviser and the client.
He says some of the stories the committee has heard have been sobering.
Field says: “We will be publishing a letter with people’s names redacted who will regret their decision [regarding transferring out of the British Steel Pension Scheme].
He adds: “One example we have, and shadow pensions minister and MP Jack Dromey has talked about, is listening to the interview of a steelworker who was a team leader and was in tears about what happened to him.”
TPR declined to comment and FCA referred to the letter chief executive Andrew Bailey sent to Field on where he rejected the criticism of the watchdog.
I saw a story about a British Steel worker who claimed to have lost £200,000 as a result of transferring his benefits out of the scheme.
However, the story was misleading as it turns out that the loss was caused because he transferred out before Tata Steel paid more money into the British Steel scheme. Thus boosting the Cash equivalent transfer values (CETV). Some of his co-workers transferred at a later date and got higher transfer values than he had been given.
Obviously the adviser should have told him that there was a possibility that Tata Steel would pay more money into the scheme which would boost transfer values and that he should wait.
The employee had been told by the scheme that a revaluation was taking place and that he should place his transfer on hold. But he still went ahead and is now trying to place all of the blame on the adviser.
I also saw this story, and the employee claims he showed the letter to the Adviser, who still recommended a transfer.
Let us not forget everybody had to transfer either to BSPSII by election or the PPF by default. The third choice of a transfer out being confined to deferred members. The initial non- statuory timescale and lack of real detail on BSPSII alternative on which to make
a decision was a disaster in the making and likely to impact every member. With hindsight there should have been a super complaint made to both TPR and possibly FCA
about the dilemma. Hindsight is a wonderful thing I know but could this be a watershed moment in the increasingly unsustainable world of DB pensions? Maybe the pensions equivalent of Waterloo?