Money Marketing
View more on these topics

MPs to grill TSB over IT disaster

By

TSB and owner Sabadell will face the Treasury select committee this week to explain the recent failures of its online banking system.

TSB attempted to move customers to its new IT platform more than a week ago but the shift resulted in hundreds of thousands of customers being locked out of their accounts, with some saying their accounts had vanished.

The committee of MPs will take evidence from TSB on Wednesday. TSB chief executive Paul Pester, chair Richard Meddings and a representative from Spanish-parent Sabadell will appear before the committee.

Committee chair Nicky Morgan says: “It’s been reported that services such as online banking have been down for some TSB customers for over a week. Many individuals and businesses will have made arrangements for the planned outage, but not for the additional time that the systems have been unavailable.”

She adds: “We will take evidence from TSB and Sabadell representatives to find out how they got into this mess, who is responsible, and how they are putting it right.”

Morgan wrote to Pester last week and received a response today. Pester said no customer would be out of pocket as a consequence of the problems.

Recommended

InvestmentFinanceCurrencyPiggyBank480
7

Advisers targeted by ambulance chasers over DB transfers

Advisers are being targeted by claims management companies offering payment for referring complaints related to defined benefit pension transfers. Capital Asset Management chief executive Alan Smith was sent a letter this month from Birkenhead-based firm Pension Justice, which claims to be a “missold pension compensation specialist”. The letter asks advisers if they have seen clients […]

7

FOS appoints former Which? boss to lead review into complaints failures

The Financial Ombudsman Service has appointed Money and Mental Health Policy Institute vice chair Richard Lloyd to lead an independent review into its complaints handling process. The former Which? executive director has been charged with producing a report into FOS’ practices after a Channel 4 documentary earlier this year suggested a number of failures at […]

Money-Cash-Coins-GBP-Pounds-UK-700x450.jpg
94

How much are advisers charging for pension transfers?

Defined benefit pension transfer charges are being put under the microscope again as the regulator turns over more potential conflicts of interest. With the British Steel Pension Scheme the latest to dominate headlines and the FCA ready to interrogate further as it extends its review to include all firms authorised to give pension transfer advice, […]

UK-Currency-Money-Pound-GBP-620x430.jpg
4

Which financial services names have made the Rich List?

The founders of Hargreaves Lansdown have seen their wealth increase over the last year as it emerges who gave what to the Leave and Remain campaigns ahead of the EU referendum. The Sunday Times Rich List, published yesterday, reveals co-founder of Hargreaves Lansdown Peter Hargreaves is ranked 51 among the UK’s wealthiest 1,000 people. His […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

HBOS plc 480

Fresh probe launched into HBOS Reading fraud

The National Crime Agency has started fresh investigations into allegations of fraud at the former Halifax Bank of Scotland impaired assets division. The NCA will conduct a pre-investigative evidential review of allegations that fell outside a Thames Valley Police investigation into allegations of fraud by former employees of this division of HBOS. The NCA says a number […]

Magnifying-Glass-And-Text-Kindle-Contract-700x450.jpg
1

HMRC sets out tax avoidance ‘enabler’ rules

HM Revenue & Customs has outlined when advisers will be considered “enablers” of tax avoidance, following government plans announced two years ago to fine those promoting avoidance schemes. In 2016, a consultation from HMRC set out plans to clamp down on advisers in its list of “tax avoidance enablers”. HMRC included advisers within its proposed definition of […]

Aviva-signage-building-2013-700.jpg

Aviva to start £600m share buy-back

Aviva is planning to buy back £600m of its own shares, in an effort to deploy £2bn of excess capital this year. The provider says it has “significant excess capital” and this year will use £900m for debt reduction, £500m for acquisitions and £600m for the share buy-back. The buy-back will run from today to […]

Comments

    Leave a comment