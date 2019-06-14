Money Marketing
View more on these topics

MPs ditch plans to give staff a say on executive pay

By

Pay rise-2015The government has rejected proposals to ensure staff get a say on executive pay.

The Times reports that the idea was rejected by government because not all companies would find the move appropriate.

MPs on the business select committee put forward a recommendation for remuneration committees to feature at least on e employee representative alongside non-executive directors.

The decision not to take up the proposals has been criticised by the committee’s chairman, Rachel Reeves.

The veteran MP was said to be “disappointed” over the decision.

Companies drop executive pension packets after investor pressure

The move comes as top pay packets continue to stay in the spotlight for investment managers.

Household names like Royal London, Standard Life and Legal and General Investment Management have all hit the headlines for voting against the companies they are shareholders in at annual general meetings due to concerns over excessive pay packets for boards.

Late last year, the Investment Association launched its own code with guidelines for companies on appropriate ways to pay their staff and how to disclose remuneration packages.

Recommended

Lighthouse Quilter deal gets court approval

A court has given final signoff to Quilter’s acquisition of Lighthouse. In a stockmarket update yesterday, the companies revealed that the court had sanctioned the deal arrangement, under which the entire share capital of Lighthouse is being purchased by Intrinsic. Lighthouse shares are due to stop trading from 12 June, and Lighthouse’s AIM shares will […]

currency symbols euro dolar pound yencurrency symbols euro dolar pound

FCA produces new rules for pension transfers

Justin Corliss – Business Development Manager Justin Corliss looks at what we know from the recently published FCA consultation paper on pension transfers. On Monday 26 March the FCA released PS18/6, its much awaited response to the CP17/16 consultation paper, Advising on Pension Transfers. While it provides some clarity for advisers, further consultation will be required. Let’s look […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

Customers unaware of protection for ‘everyday risks’

Consumers may be missing out on protection because they don’t think individual policies will cover “everyday risks” like breaking a bone, new research suggests. Nearly half of UK adults do not know whether protection will cover such events, a MetLife study of 1,000 people has found, and nearly 40 per cent think it will not […]

Can anyone define adviser value?

Most who get advice are satisfied, but how do you quantify what a great financial plan is worth? Advisers in the post-RDR world are keener than ever to prove that the benefits of sound financial advice extend well beyond where client money is invested, contributing something special that those simply getting guidance cannot benefit from. […]

Graham Bentley: Why risk conversations need to be overhauled

Advisers must be unbiased and present all scenarios, allowing clients to potentially reassess their goals The relatively innocuous term “capacity for loss” has recently caused some bluster on Twitter. Adviser Nick Lincoln wrote an article describing the term “intellectually bankrupt” and the effervescent Abraham Okusanya pitched in with: “The idea we should contemplate and plan […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com