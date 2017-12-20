MPAA reduced from 6 April 2017

The Finance (No.2) Act 2017 has passed into law — we look at the impact on the Money Purchase Annual Allowance

A number of clauses were ditched from the Finance Act 2017 because of the time constraints imposed by the snap general election in June.

Among them were:

The extension from £150 to £500 of the limit to the income tax exemption for employer-arranged pensions advice.

The reduction of the Money Purchase Annual Allowance (MPAA) from £10,000 to £4,000.

These were reinstated in the Finance Bill 2017/19, which received royal assent on 16 November 2017 and so has passed into law. An important point is that they’ve been introduced with effect from 6 April 2017.

So for those who triggered the MPAA before 6 April 2017, all contributions paid from 6 April 2017 will count towards the reduced MPAA of £4,000 — bad news for those who took a gamble on the reduction not going ahead, or going ahead from 6 April 2018.

For those who triggered the MPAA after 6 April 2017, the new limit will apply to contributions paid after the date the MPAA was applied.

