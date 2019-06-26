Money Marketing
MP warns buy lists could mislead investors

Fund buy lists based on commercial links could be misleading investors, according to MP and Treasury Select Committee chair Nicky Morgan.

Speaking at the Investment Association’s Annual Policy Conference today Morgan said: “Hargreaves Lansdown confirmed that the criteria for including funds on the [Wealth 50] list depended on discounts as well as on funds’ performance.

“I think it is fair to say that many people who logged onto their HL account and saw HL top 50 list, assumed these were the top 50 funds that Hargreaves thought performed well, not the 50 funds that may have lower negotiated fund fees.

FCA asks if Hargreaves acted fast enough on Woodford

“As we all know, firms regulated by the FCA must treat their customers fairly,” Morgan said and went on to ask whether such lists are fair.

The chief executive of the FCA, Andrew Bailey, told the BBC earlier this month the regulator would be taking another look at fund buy lists in the wake of the Woodford Equity Income fund being suspended.

The flagship fund was suspended on 3 June after the fund came under scrutiny by industry experts due to rapid outflows and underperformance in recent months.

The fund appeared on Hargreaves Landown’s Wealth 50 list right before its suspension. Hargreaves had been a bullish supporter of Woodford, even as others criticised his performance and methodology.

Morgan said today if funds are being “pushed on to customers, it gives the look and feel of advertising or financial advice. It should be…regulated accordingly.”

Money Marketing

Comments

There are 2 comments at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Julian Stevens 26th June 2019 at 1:14 pm

    Good for you, Ms. Morgan ~ why didn’t this occur to the FCA?

  2. D H 26th June 2019 at 1:37 pm

    More nit picking and micro management …..
    Surly the focus needs be on the crap funds touted on the interweb and in email scams, that rake in millions in unchecked …
    I fail to see any mini bonds or dodgy funds offering 8% income on the HL fund list

    MP,s and the FCA just go for the lowest hanging fruit ….. it’s just not good enough it’s a major failing for the industry and a major failing for the consumer

    Get a sense of perspective Nicky …which do you think creates the biggest risk ?

