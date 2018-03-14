Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Mortgage broker directors join SJP with new wealth management business

By

Two directors of a mortgage broker have set up a wealth management firm that will be part of St James’s Place.

John Charcol sales director Peter Williams and marketing director Ben Larkin have  started wealth management business Firmitas Financial Services.

Larkin says: “We are looking to team up with mortgage advisers and other professional introducers whose clients need financial planning advice.

“We also offer a route for mortgage advisers who are at that point in their career where, with support and leads, they can obtain their diploma qualification and move across into financial planning.”

Larkin and Williams sold their Southampton call centre operations Simply Finance Group and Simply Loans to John Charcol in January 2016.

Williams says: “We both enjoyed our time at Charcol helping our Southampton staff and customers successfully transfer over, as well as working with some great people in London, but we felt the time was right to run our own business again.”

Recommended

UK-Currency-Money-Pound-GBP-620x413.jpg
1

SJP director pay increases 20% year-on-year

The pay of directors at St. James’s Place has increased 20 per cent over the year according to annual accounts published today. In the year that ended 31 December 2016 total pay was £12.1m and this went up to £14.5m in the year that ended 31 December 2017. The firm says it continues to develop […]

1

SJP pledges continued commitment to academy programme

St James’s Place has confirmed that building its Academy and retaining “best of breed” staff will be key focuses for the advice giant going forward. Speaking at the launch of the firm’s year-end results for 2017 today, chief executive Andrew Croft says the firm is in a strong position for the future with “every reason […]

2

SJP replatforming bill passes £150m

St. James’s Place spent nearly £22m continuing to upgrade its platform technology in 2017, annual results released today show. Two-thirds of gross inflows are now being put on the new Bluedoor platform, the firm says, but having transferred over Isa and unit trust business in 2015, a full replatforming will not complete until 2019. By […]

FCA disclosure panel forms new group with pensions focus

The FCA panel in charge of creating a template to better disclose fund charges and costs has created an additional group to work on the complex data collection in the defined benefit and defined contribution pension space. The institutional disclosure working group, chaired by transparency champion Chris Sier, has published an update on its work saying more needs […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Business-Finance-Strategy-Plan-Chess-700x450.jpg
1

Pru downplays impact of D2C plans on adviser relationships

Prudential has denied a proposed direct-to-consumer PruFunds proposition would damage the relationships it has with advisers. M&G Prudential chief executive John Foley says offering the PruFund range direct to customers would open up new channels for the business. Pru said it would be establishing a direct-to-consumer platform as part of the £250m investment into customer […]

Comments

There is one comment at the moment, we would love to hear your opinion too.

  1. Phil Sipocz 14th March 2018 at 1:54 pm

    Firm it as(s)?

    Sounds like a cosmetic surgery operation.

Leave a comment