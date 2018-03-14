Mortgage broker directors join SJP with new wealth management business

Two directors of a mortgage broker have set up a wealth management firm that will be part of St James’s Place.

John Charcol sales director Peter Williams and marketing director Ben Larkin have started wealth management business Firmitas Financial Services.

Larkin says: “We are looking to team up with mortgage advisers and other professional introducers whose clients need financial planning advice.

“We also offer a route for mortgage advisers who are at that point in their career where, with support and leads, they can obtain their diploma qualification and move across into financial planning.”

Larkin and Williams sold their Southampton call centre operations Simply Finance Group and Simply Loans to John Charcol in January 2016.

Williams says: “We both enjoyed our time at Charcol helping our Southampton staff and customers successfully transfer over, as well as working with some great people in London, but we felt the time was right to run our own business again.”