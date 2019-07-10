Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Mortgage assessment firm ‘exaggerated’, ASA finds

By

Mortgage assessment company Mortgage.Claims which seeks compensation on behalf of customers for “financial mis-selling” has been ordered to not “exaggerate” the number of claimants who received payment awards of more than £20,000.

The Advertising Standards Authority has rebuked the company for suggesting thousands of customers had claimed “tens of thousands” of pounds.

A TV advert shown in December 2018 and January 2019 cannot be broadcast again in its current form, the ASA has ruled after it upheld in part a complaint.

The advert in question featured a couple deciding to make a claim to establish whether their mortgage had been mis-sold.

Mortgage.Claims is part of ME Legal & Financial Limited, which is authorised and regulated by the FCA for regulated claims management services.

The FCA began regulating the claims management industry from 1 April this year.

The ASA has warned ME Legal & Financial to ensure it does not exaggerate the number of claimants who had received substantial awards after using the service.

In the advert the woman featured said: “The people at Mortgage.Claims have worked it all out. They find the mistakes, work out if we’ve been overcharged or mis-sold.”

The man said: “I bet you only get a few hundred quid.” The woman replied: “Actually, they’ve assessed over 20,000 mortgages and people are claiming.”

Three complainants, including a mortgage adviser, who understood claims for mortgage mis-selling were referred to a third party, challenged whether the claims “they’ve assessed over 20,000 mortgages” and “people are claiming tens of thousands of pounds” were misleading and could be substantiated.

In its response ME and Legal Financial trading as Mortgage.Claims stated that it was acting in a “generation and investigative capacity” for the claim rather than being the claim processor.”

The company also provided the ASA with details of its assessment process. Mortgage.Claims argued there was “no express or implied claim” in the ad that Mortgage.Claims oversaw or handled the entire claims process.

It also said it was common for claims management companies to refer claims to third party solicitors. According to the ASA ruling the company “believed that the fact that the claim would be handled by a firm of specialised solicitors rather than Mortgage.Claims would not cause people to take a different transactional decision in terms of deciding whether or not to find out more by visiting the Mortgage.Claims’ website”.

Consumers were not charged for the assessment process, Mortgage.Claims said in its response.

Mortgage.Claims provided a screenshot of its case log showing the number of cases logged on its case management system, relating to mortgage mis-sale and overcharging cases. It confirmed ME Legal and Financial Ltd had assessed more than 20,000 files and those which had been assessed as having high prospects of success and a claim value of over £20,000 were passed to their law firm.

The firm explained that claims were decided by the Financial Ombudsman Service as per standard complaint procedure, by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme if the claimant’s broker or lender was no longer trading, or through litigation and formal court proceedings.

In its assessment of the complaint, the ASA said it understood “that the outcome of a mis-sold mortgage claim was determined by the FOS, the FCSC, or the courts, following their consideration of the circumstances of the mortgage sale and the relevant supporting documentation.”

It did not uphold the complaint in full as it noted the ad provided information about the work carried out by Mortgage.Claims in relation to mis-sold mortgage claims, namely that “They find the mistakes, work out if we’ve been overcharged or mis-sold mortgage claims”. The ad therefore gave consumers some information about the type of assessment work Mortgage.Claims carried out, the ASA said.

And it said it did not consider the absence of information about the role of the law firm was likely to mislead customers.

But it decided to uphold the ad in part considering the “juxtaposition” of the claims made. It said: “We acknowledged that a number of cases involving ME Legal and Financial Ltd had resulted in redress of over £20,000, but did not consider that the number of historic cases was sufficient to represent a significant number of claimants, in the context of the ad’s claims.”

It concluded the claim “people are claiming tens of thousands of pounds”, when appearing in conjunction with the claim “They’ve assessed over 20,000 mortgages”, was misleading.

Mortgage.Claims’s website currently has a red “As seen on TV” logo on its homepage.

Recommended

PFS warns how discretionary agreements can backfire

The Personal Finance Society has published a guide for advisers which clarifies what to look for in agreements with discretionary investment services, so it does not leave them exposed to client complaints. The guide, produced by consultancy Diminimis, explains how to make the agreement so advisers are not left liable to compensation bills from both the […]

Establishing an advice firm in a specific market

There is plenty of generic information on setting up an advice business but what do you need to know within particular market segments? Three advisers share the benefit of their experience. Digital advice More people are realising that hybrid propositions that combine digital advice with human intervention have their place. Andrew Firth, one of the […]

Investec co-founders to step down in August

Investec has confirmed that co-founders Stephen Koseff and Bernard Kantor will be leaving the firm in August. As part of succession plans announced last year, Investec says in an update today that Koseff and Kantor will not seek re-election to the board and will accordingly step down as executive directors with effect from 08 August […]

Portfolio-Bonds-Investment-Business-700x450.jpg

Bull markets don’t die of old age

In our latest Investment Clock Strategy report, Head of Multi Asset Trevor Greetham comments that he does not see the signs that usually signal the end of a bull market. RLAM’s Investment Clock model is in the equity friendly Recovery phase. Central banks are reluctant to raise interest rates and real returns on cash are […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

Katya McLean

Guardian promotes Katya MacLean to interim CEO

Protection challenger Guardian has appointed Katya MacLean as interim chief executive. The incumbent chief executive Simon Davis is taking an extended sabbatical for personal reasons. During this time, he has stepped down from his director duties. Former chairman Peter Mann will take the role of executive chairman. MacLean has been promoted from  chief operating officer […]
1

SJP signals about waning retirement prospects

The value of inheritance will decrease in the next 20 years by which time 1.2 million families are expected to contain more than one retired generation, according to research from St James’s Place. The advice giant’s study of 4,000 adults in the UK found retirement income is set to be severely stretched with around 240,000 […]

Wren Sterling acquisition strengthens Scottish presence

National advice firm Wren Sterling has acquired Dunfermline-based T D Armstrong Financial Planning. The deal brings £116m in assets under management to Wren Sterling, boosting total assets to £3.3bn. T D Armstrong’s IFA team of three will move under the Wren Sterling umbrella, which already has an advice team in Glasgow. Formerly known as Towergate […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com