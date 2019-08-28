Mortgage adviser branches out into investment advisory service

An investment and acquisition advisory service has been launched to assist real estate investors looking to purchase London homes.

The advisory – launched by Battersea-based estate agent James Pendleton – is expecting to see an influx of activity as agents continue to see the benefits of changing currency valuations for foreign buyers.

Director Lee Pendleton says a no-deal Brexit will add fuel to the fire, sparking a “feeding frenzy” in the face of a likely slide in the value of the pound.

He says: “Developers can see the market has softened and they are willing to give bigger discounts than at any point in the past 10 years.

“As a result, there are a lot of big overseas funds and investors looking for freehold buildings that have a mix of commercial and residential in them.”

Government data from May shows the average property value in the UK as £229,431.

Pendleton says: “The only people who have backed away are UK investors. Anyone who thinks foreign investors and funds have beat a retreat from London are mistaken.

“They are hoovering up dozens of homes at a time and their behaviour clearly indicates to us that the bottom of the London market is at hand.

“The smart money is now looking at the London market, reading the cycle and deciding this is the time to get in.”