Morningstar loses multi-asset manager to Brown Shipley

Cyrique Bourbon

Brown Shipley has poached former Morningstar manager Cyrique Bourbon for its London office.

Bourbon was lead manager of Morningstar’s UK discretionary multi-asset portfolios, having joined the firm from Merrill Lynch Wealth Management.

Brown Shipley, which offers both wealth planning, investment management and lending services, will take Bourbon on as an asset allocation strategist.

According to an announcement this morning, he will be a “senior member” of Brown Shipley’s investment office where he will be responsible for leading the asset allocation process, reporting in to chief investment officer Toby Vaughan.

Vaughan says: “I am delighted to welcome Cyrique to our Investment Office. The depth of his asset management expertise will prove instrumental as we continue to bolster our investment management proposition, which is a key part of Brown Shipley’s fully integrated wealth management service.”

Other hires by Brown Shipley so far this year include Amrendra Sinha, formerly of Quilter Cheviot, to take up the newly created role of head of direct equity.