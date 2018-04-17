Morningstar launches new model portfolio service

Morningstar has launched a new business unit for advisers looking to outsource fund selection or asset allocation in a post-Mifid II world, including a new model portfolio service.

Morningstar says its new unit, called Manager Selection Services, offers three services designed to help clients cope with tougher regulatory and governance pressures.

The offer includes:

Model Portfolio Service – access to global, multi-asset portfolios covering a range of risk categories which can be mapped directly to bespoke risk tolerance questionnaires or to Morningstar’s own risk tools.

– the provision and maintenance of “best in class” lists of Morningstar rated funds across all main asset classes; Migration Services – conducting holistic analysis of existing fund lists and providing recommendations with a view to improving long-term investor outcomes;

Morningstar Investment Management Europe director of manager selection services Gavin Corr says: “In a post Mifid II world, financial institutions and advisers are increasingly looking to outsource fund selection and model portfolio management to third parties due to the increasing regulatory scrutiny, growing costs of having in-house investment capability and the relentless pressure on margins due to fee compression.

“Leveraging the depth of our expertise around the globe, Manager Selection Services aims to alleviate those institutions and advisers of some of the pressures in fund selection and asset allocation, allowing them to enhance the service to their clients.”