Morningstar launches ESG managed portfolios on Standard Life Wrap

Morningstar Investmnent Management has launched a series of model portfolios for sustainable investing.

The Morningstar ESG Managed Portfolios will first be available on the Standard Life Wrap platform.

The range consists of five multi-asset portfolios, aligned with Morningstar risk profiling but compatible with other risk profiling tools, and can use a mix of passive and active funds, both exchange-traded funds and open-ended funds.

Morningstar IM is a subsidiary of Morningstar, which provides investment data and research. The company said portfolio managers would be supported by the Morningstar research and data on environmental, social and governance issues.

Morningstar launched ratings to assess investments based on ESG criteria in 2016, and currently provides ratings for 50,000 funds. Morningstar has also developed scores to measure the carbon exposure of a portfolio.

Morningstar IM Europe, Middle East and Africa chief investment officer Dan Kemp says: “Environmental, social, and governance concerns are becoming an important part of the financial planning process. Our aim is to enable investors to incorporate their values as part of their investing goals and also help advisers provide a broader range of solutions to their clients.”

Standard Life head of UK propositions David Tiller says: “We’re delighted that Morningstar have chosen to launch on the Standard Life Wrap platform. It’s a testament to the strong reputation our investment hub has with both advisers and discretionary fund managers.

“ESG is rightly growing in popularity, as investors are increasingly seeking ways for their money to work in a positive way and have a lasting impact on the planet.”