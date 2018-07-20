Money Marketing
View more on these topics

More than 1,000 advisers attend FCA event tour

By

Over 1,250 financial advisers turned up to the FCA’s series of regional events, Live and Local, last year, the regulator has revealed.

In its annual report this morning, the regulator says that it is continuing to engage with advisers through events including Live and Local, which include supervisory workshops, firm surgeries, roundtables and chairman’s lunches at a number of locations around the country.

The FCA notes that these events were “well attended” over the last year as it allowed the regulator to discuss the findings of its work on financial advice suitability with planners.

The regulator also held more forward-looking sessions on topics from Mifid II to the Insurance Distribution Directive at Peresonal Finance Society events, covering more than 3,350 advisers.

The FCA writes: “As part of our supervision work we engage with advisers to encourage good practice in the advice and services they offer to retail consumers and ensure we understand how the market is working.”

