Money Marketing
View more on these topics

More firms consider ESG credentials when paying fund managers

By

It pays for fund managers to take on environmental, social and governance issues an Aviva survey says.

Since 2014 the proportion of investment manager firms incorporating ESG considerations into fund manager and analyst remuneration has risen fourfold to 42 per cent, according to the study by Aviva Investors’ Multi-Manager Research team.

The survey covered 61 respondents from global fund management houses which together represent in excess of £16trn of assets.

The survey showed how mainstream ESG has become as 93 per cent of asset managers recognise growing appetite from their clients [for ESG solutions], while 80 per cent have observed a rise in requests for bespoke ESG solutions.

The research also showed that over 70 per cent of respondents incorporate ESG factors into 75-100 per cent of their funds’ investment processes, up from just over 50 per cent in 2014.

Aviva Investors head of multi-manager research Isabel Emo Capodilista says: “Although 70 per cent of respondents believe ESG issues should be integrated into executive pay, just 26 per cent stated their own company does this.

“This is indicative of a struggle within the asset management industry to find consistency in its approach.”

Capodilista adds: “ESG integration has become mainstream and, by itself, is no longer a differentiator. Our findings show investors want more tailored approaches as to how ESG can work best for them.

“Similarly, one-fifth of respondents undertake ESG stress tests to better understand risks that could impact investments and how to protect against them.”

Recommended
5

Former RBS executive appointed FSCS chief exec

The Financial Services Compensation Scheme has announced former Royal Bank of Scotland executive Caroline Rainbird will replace Mark Neale as its chief executive. Rainbird has held a variety of executive positions across regulatory, operational, investment and banking roles, including head of regulatory affairs with RBS between 2009 and 2017. She will assume the chief executive […]
1

Auto-enrolment arrives but is it a done deal for small firms?

When business secretary Vince Cable told the Liberal Democrat party conference he had defeated the Tory “headbangers” who “find sacking people an aphrodisiac”, there was little doubt who he was thinking of – Adrian Beecroft. The Beecroft report, which was commissioned by the Government and published in October last year, contains a series of radical […]

Why SSASs shouldn’t be overlooked for your pension planning

This year marks the 30th anniversary of Sipps, but a small self-administered scheme could provide a useful alternative in some circumstances Self-invested personal pensions have rather overshadowed small self-administered schemes, and SSASs are often overlooked when it comes to pension planning. There are, of course, differences between a Sipp and SSAS, not least of which […]

Investment Clock Strategy Update

In his latest Investment Clock report Trevor Greetham, Head of Multi Asset at Royal London Asset Management, explains why he is ‘ready to buy dips’. Read the report here: The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and investors may not get back […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing
1

Rachel Vahey: Junior Isas gaining in popularity for good reason

The rise of the Jisa shows no sign of abating as the emphasis on intergenerational wealth planning grows The Junior Isa is gaining popularity with clients, with almost 15 per cent more plans subscribed to in 2017/18 than the previous year (see chart below). Part of this growth is down to the product’s flexibility to […]

Simon Collins: Setting your SMCR milestones

Keeping up momentum is key, even if the December deadline seems some way off As firms step up their Senior Managers and Certification Regime project activity, challenges facing HR and compliance functions are becoming apparent; not least the question of resource, and competing priorities for what is a finite resource at most firms. Some firms […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com