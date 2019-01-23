More acquisitions in pipeline as Harwood revenue jumps 26%

Money Marketing
New One Pound Coins - UKAdvice firm consolidator and discretionary manager Harwood has reported revenue growth of 26 per cent as it eyes further acquisitions in the year ahead.

Results for the year to 31 October 2018 released this morning show that acquisitions have seen assets under management grow from £1.2bn to £1.7bn, an increase of 42 per cent.

Revenue and profit were also up. Revenue came in at £32.7m, and pre-tax profit at £2m, increases of 26 per cent and 63 per cent respectively.

Having spent £10.7m on acquisitions over the year, Harwood says it is left with  a cash balance of £13.6m, £4.2m of which is available for acquisitions.

Which consolidator has the winning model?

Chairman Peter Mann says: “Our financial success demonstrates the efficacy of Harwood’s three-pronged growth strategy and the benefits of building a recognised market position in a fast-consolidating industry.

“The group’s growth in revenue was driven by the completion of nine acquisitions over the period, as well as the impact of prior year acquisitions. Acquisitions are a key part of our strategy. We remain very confident that a large pool of opportunities exists, many of which we expect to execute in 2019, continuing to grow the business in scale and capability.”

