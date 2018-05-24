Money Marketing
Moneyhub signs integration deal with Intelliflo

Tablet-Technology-Computer-Business-700x450.jpgTechnology provider Moneyhub will now use Intelliflo’s application programming interface for its advisers.

Integration onto the API will allow for advisers to access real-time information of client’s managed pensions and investments.

Advisers will also be able to link investments they manage and see clients’ spending and savings patterns.

The Big Interview: Moneyhub chief executive on nurturing tomorrow’s clients

Moneyhub chief executive Samantha Seaton says: “Our aim is to enable advisers to offer a more personalised and efficient service to their clients. Open Banking has moved us one step closer to this, and the use of APIs provides the most reliable and up-to-date service that can be offered.”

Moneyhub’s money management app is the FCA’s only authorised information service provider for data aggregation.

