Moneyhub signs integration deal with Intelliflo

Technology provider Moneyhub will now use Intelliflo’s application programming interface for its advisers.

Integration onto the API will allow for advisers to access real-time information of client’s managed pensions and investments.

Advisers will also be able to link investments they manage and see clients’ spending and savings patterns.

Moneyhub chief executive Samantha Seaton says: “Our aim is to enable advisers to offer a more personalised and efficient service to their clients. Open Banking has moved us one step closer to this, and the use of APIs provides the most reliable and up-to-date service that can be offered.”

Moneyhub’s money management app is the FCA’s only authorised information service provider for data aggregation.