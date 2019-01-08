Money Marketing
Money Marketing’s deep dive into UK Equities as Brexit nears

By

After what feels like an eternity, Brexit might finally be upon us.

Uncertainty remains over the trigger date, but, whatever deal we end up with, should your clients really be spooked over the prospects for the UK economy?

In a matter of weeks, domestic companies – and the investors that back them – could be faced with some tough choices. But will that leave bargains begging in the UK Equities space?

In partnership with JP Morgan Asset Management, Money Marketing will continue to bring you our dedicated news, views and insight hub – The UK Edge – with everything advisers need to know about UK Equities as Brexit negotiations continue.

The site features everything from live-streamed debates on what investors can learn from Brexit politics and expert analysis on 2019’s key investment trends, to behind the scenes looks at fund managers’ diaries and insight into the factors that could effect the chances of recession.

We hope you find the UK Edge hub useful to help you and your clients navigate this time of unprecedented change,

Justin Cash

Editor, Money Marketing

Paul Lewis: FCA can stop banks’ exploitation tactics

This Christmas may be the last time anyone goes a bit overdrawn and is hammered by “high”, “complex” and “harmful” overdraft charges. Because in December 2019, new rules from the FCA will force banks to stop confusing consumers by hiding their excessive fees. Great news. But the best present of all in the FCA’s 215-page […]

Fundsmith sticks with top holdings as new investment trust rides out volatility

The new small and mid-cap focused investment trust backed by star manager Terry Smith has stuck with its strong weighting to IT stocks, according to its latest factsheet. The Smithson investment trust became the largest launch of its kind when it listed in October. The latest fund factsheet published today reveals that the trust has […]

Why is Staveley important for advisers when it comes to transfers and switches?

Clare Moffat, Head of Business Development at Royal London, breaks down the recent Staveley case and why advisers should take note. HMRC v Staveley and Piney (2018): the background This case dates back to 2005/2006. So why is it important today? Because there are implications for clients who transfer or switch in ill health, then […]

Steve Bee: How the UK lost its pensions mojo

A few decades ago, it was not at all unusual for ordinary workers in the UK to have a defined benefit pension scheme provided by their employer. That has all changed now, of course. Very few employers now offer DB schemes to new workers and the schemes we do have, in the private sector at […]

Which chartered route is right for you?

I am often asked whether or not it is worth working towards the CII’s chartered status, to which I invariably answer “yes”. However, uncertainty can stem from the number and mix of credits required to achieve the advanced diploma in financial planning, which is the qualification that forms part of the chartered status requirements. So, […]

