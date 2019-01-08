Money Marketing’s deep dive into UK Equities as Brexit nears

After what feels like an eternity, Brexit might finally be upon us.

Uncertainty remains over the trigger date, but, whatever deal we end up with, should your clients really be spooked over the prospects for the UK economy?

In a matter of weeks, domestic companies – and the investors that back them – could be faced with some tough choices. But will that leave bargains begging in the UK Equities space?

In partnership with JP Morgan Asset Management, Money Marketing will continue to bring you our dedicated news, views and insight hub – The UK Edge – with everything advisers need to know about UK Equities as Brexit negotiations continue.

The site features everything from live-streamed debates on what investors can learn from Brexit politics and expert analysis on 2019’s key investment trends, to behind the scenes looks at fund managers’ diaries and insight into the factors that could effect the chances of recession.

We hope you find the UK Edge hub useful to help you and your clients navigate this time of unprecedented change,

Justin Cash

Editor, Money Marketing