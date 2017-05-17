Money Marketing wins financial title of the year award

Money Marketing has won the financial B2B title of the year award at the Headlinemoney awards for the second year in a row.

The judges commented that Money Marketing is a “very solid all-rounder”. They praised the title for its mix of news, opinion and analysis including investigations into inducements and phoenixing advisers, as well as an in-depth piece into how financial services distribution is changing.

One judge said: “Basically Money Marketing is the benchmark by which financial services trade titles need to be judged.

“The combination of news, committed journalists, and thought-provoking comment adds up to a winning mix which its rivals never quite manage to trump.”

Corporate Adviser editor John Greenwood also earned another consecutive win as B2B pensions journalist of the year.

The awards were held at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London and hosted by BBC Middle East editor Jeremy Bowen.

Last night’s award win follows Money Marketing being named the financial trade title of the year at the Santander Media Awards 2016.

