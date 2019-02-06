Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Money Marketing to launch DFM insight hub for advisers

By

Money Marketing is delighted to announce we will soon be launching The DFM Centre, a one-stopshop for financial advice firms providing the latest research and analysis on outsourced investment trends.

Throughout the year we will be bringing you the best of Money Marketing and Platforum’s exclusive insights into the market, along with the best from other hand-picked experts to help you benchmark your investment management decisions against your peers.

We will be combining this with videos, blogs, interviews and service information from selected providers from both the DFM world and from those asset managers offering potential fund solutions for your clients.

The DFM Centre will provide a gateway where you will be able to filter potential partners based on your clients’ unique requirements, including factors such as investment range, risk level, platform availability and fund size.

If you’re a DFM or fund provider and want to get involved, contact Piers Johnson on piers.johnson@centaurmedia.com

Recommended

Appeal-Court-High-Court-Building--700x450.jpg

State pension court showdown set for summer

A judicial review about changes to the state pension age for millions of women born in the 1950s will take place from 5 to 6 June. The Department for Work and Pensions has confirmed that last November’s decision by the High Court to grant permission for a judicial review will go ahead in the summer. […]
3

Which firms are winning the race on wealth management?

Traditional wealth managers have proved themselves to be scalable and profitable businesses despite the hype caused by robo-advice models, analysts say. Wealth managers have also been shown to be more robust than pure asset managers amid mounting pressure on fund performance and fees. While Hargreaves Lansdown and St James’s Place continue to make the headlines […]
18

UFPLS vs flexi-access drawdown: drawdown wins by a country mile

If there is a straight choice between flexi-access pension drawdown and uncrystallised funds pension lump sum, flexi-access wins by a country mile in virtually every situation. The Treasury prefers to pronounce UFPLS as “uffplus”, presumably because the plus syllable lends a positive quality to this otherwise ridiculous expression. Most pension professionals prefer to pronounce it […]

Mattioli cuts staff numbers amid market caution

Wealth management group Mattioli Woods has revealed a reduction in staff numbers as it looks to make “operational efficiencies” to scale the business. In financial results this morning, Mattioli says there had been “some redundancies” as it relocated parts of its business due to an office lease expiring, and that overall headcount had fallen from […]

picture of senior woman at a glass window, to represent story about long-term care
1

Steve Webb: is it time for the care pension?

Steve Webb, Director of Policy and External Communications Steve Webb offers a potential solution to the issue of funding long-term care, by asking whether it’s time for the ‘care pension’. The UK’s long-term care system has been steadily spiralling out of control. Around one in four of us is set to spend more than £20,000 […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

White-label ETFs platform looks to bolster distribution with funding round

White-label platform for exchange-traded fund products HANetf has completed its second oversubscribed funding round with an undisclosed sum. The platform provides technical, regulatory and distribution infrastructure for launching and managing ETFs for asset managers without developing in-house infrastructure. The latest fundraising follows a round in December 2017 and sought funds for growth in areas of sales, distribution, […]
1

Rachel Vahey: Tackling the tapered annual allowance

The allowance remains one of the trickier areas of pensions legislation We are now entering the busiest time in our calendar – the mad last two months before the end of the tax year. One of the tasks for advisers working with their higher earners is to establish what their tapered annual allowance will be […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com