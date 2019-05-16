Money Marketing signs up to diversity initiative The 50:50 Project

Money Marketing has signed up to The 50:50 Project, a new initiative to increase female representation in news reporting.

The project, which was started by the BBC, encourages media organisations to monitor how often they feature female contributors.

Money Marketing will be collecting data on the gender balance of the contributors we use with a view to improving the diversity of the voices you hear from.

While only around one in ten financial advisers is female, and only three in 20 directors working in financial services more broadly is female, we hope a commitment to assess our own output will help contribute to greater balance in the stories we publish.

Money Marketing sister title Mortgage Strategy has also signed up to the project.

50:50 Project project director Ros Atkins says: “It’s been fantastic to see media organisations around the world joining 50:50. There’s no doubt we’re more than the sum of our parts when we work together on this and it’s already been inspiring and helpful to exchange ideas with Money Marketing and Mortgage Strategy. I’m convinced we have a chance to bring about a fundamental shift to our industry.”

For more information on The 50:50 Project, please see the following video: