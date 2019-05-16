Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Money Marketing signs up to diversity initiative The 50:50 Project

By

Money Marketing has signed up to The 50:50 Project, a new initiative to increase female representation in news reporting.

The project, which was started by the BBC, encourages media organisations to monitor how often they feature female contributors.

Money Marketing will be collecting data on the gender balance of the contributors we use with a view to improving the diversity of the voices you hear from.

While only around one in ten financial advisers is female, and only three in 20 directors working in financial services more broadly is female, we hope a commitment to assess our own output will help contribute to greater balance in the stories we publish.

Money Marketing sister title Mortgage Strategy has also signed up to the project.

50:50 Project project director Ros Atkins says: “It’s been fantastic to see media organisations around the world joining 50:50. There’s no doubt we’re more than the sum of our parts when we work together on this and it’s already been inspiring and helpful to exchange ideas with Money Marketing and Mortgage Strategy. I’m convinced we have a chance to bring about a fundamental shift to our industry.”

For more information on The 50:50 Project, please see the following video:

Recommended

Are investment support services managing conflicts of interest?

Increasing influence of providers could be cause for concern of independence of investment tools Investment research services – from fund ratings to risk-profiling tools – are crucial for IFAs investing clients’ money. With some of these service providers offering their own funds, and some others teaming up with fund houses, how carefully do advisers need […]

Arrows hit target.

FCA is on target with focus on intergenerational wealth gap, experts say

The FCA has published a paper seeking views from firms, consumers and other interested parties on intergenerational fairness. The report seeks to identify the differences in the financial straits between baby boomers, generation X and millennials, and includes a focus on the housing market and property wealth. Money Marketing has looked at the reactions from experts to […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Spotlight on charges 700x450.jpg
1

MPs refuse to back down on contingent charging ban

The work and pensions select committee of MPs has reiterated its calls for action on contingent charging after the FCA’s decision not to take up its recommendation and ban the practice for defined benefit transfers. In a statement today, the committee says there has been “no change” in its view of the damage caused by […]

Mark Mobius 480

Mobius investment trust pivots away from China

Emerging markets veteran Mark Mobius has reduced the exposure to China in his recently launched investment trust, favouring South Korea as a region. The latest factsheet for the trust released today shows that South Korea is now the largest geographic weighting at 14.5 per cent, with China dipping to third at 12.7 per cent. India’s […]
1

Why can’t the FCA stop rogue firms rising from the ashes?

Ahead of the launch of a new taskforce against phoenixing, Money Marketing looks at the difficulties the regulator is up against After years of frustration from advisers over how rogues in the industry can run away from their liabilities, some hope could be on the horizon. The individual efforts of the FCA, Financial Ombudsman Service […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com