Money Marketing launches DFM Centre

Money Marketing is delighted to announce the launch of The DFM Centre, a new platform for financial advice firms seeking research and analysis on outsourcing trends and investment solutions.

Throughout the year Money Marketing and Platforum will provide exclusive research and analysis, alongside insights from other leading experts to help advice firms benchmark their investment management decisions.

Advisers will also be able to see videos, interviews, and service information from leading DFMs and fund providers to get a better idea of offerings across the market.

We hope you find it useful.