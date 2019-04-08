Money Marketing
Money Marketing launches DFM Centre

By

Money Marketing is delighted to announce the launch of The DFM Centre, a new platform for financial advice firms seeking research and analysis on outsourcing trends and investment solutions.

Throughout the year Money Marketing and Platforum will provide exclusive research and analysis, alongside insights from other leading experts to help advice firms benchmark their investment management decisions.

Advisers will also be able to see videos, interviews, and service information from leading DFMs and fund providers to get a better idea of offerings across the market.

We hope you find it useful.

Looming correction in global equities, warns Pictet

Investors face a looming correction in global equities and should look to reduce their exposure, Pictet Asset Management has warned. The fund manager’s chief strategist Luca Paolini says that while developed economies are under pressure and corporates’ profit growth is slowing, the prospects for most stock markets look “uninspiring” He says: “A powerful rally across […]
20

UFPLS vs flexi-access drawdown: drawdown wins by a country mile

If there is a straight choice between flexi-access pension drawdown and uncrystallised funds pension lump sum, flexi-access wins by a country mile in virtually every situation. The Treasury prefers to pronounce UFPLS as “uffplus”, presumably because the plus syllable lends a positive quality to this otherwise ridiculous expression. Most pension professionals prefer to pronounce it […]

Tapering of annual allowance – adjusted and threshold income

The definitions of adjusted income and threshold income used to determine whether, and to what extent, someone’s annual allowance will be reduced can be confusing.  Here we try to make sense of it all. The annual allowance will be reduced for high income individuals from 6 April 2016.  Our previous article Tapering of annual allowance […]

Spring has sprung

Well, it’s been lovely to see a little bit of sunshine, even if it was only a brief appearance. I live in Scotland so, believe me, it was very brief.  Of course, with even the tiniest hint of spring, thoughts turn to the inevitable clearout that must take place.  And that got me to thinking […]

CII asks chartered firms to prove diversity credentials

The Chartered Insurance Institute is asking firms to provide evidence of their diversity policies and adherence to them, Money Marketing understands. A firm tells Money Marketing that they were recently asked to supply their diversity and equality policy while renewing their corporate chartered status. Information on these policies is not normally required as part of […]

Aberdeen Standard Investments teams up with Skipton for new fund range

Aberdeen Standard Investments has teamed up with Skipton Building Society to provide portfolio solutions for customers of its £4bn investment offering. The partnership will build on ASI’s existing £13.9bn MyFolio fund range, its multi-asset solutions for advisers, by adding five new index funds. Bambos Hambi and James Millard run the 19-strong multi-manager strategies team which […]

Pension tax relief goes begging for low-paid workers

Around 1.75 million low-paid and part-time workers could be missing out on pension tax relief, half a million more than previously thought, according to new data. Royal London has estimated that £60m is being given up by the workers caught between the threshold for automatic enrolment in a pension scheme – £10,000 – and the […]

