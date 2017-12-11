Money Marketing

Money Marketing joins forces with Fund Strategy to enhance investment coverage

By

Dear Money Marketing readers,

Later this week, you may notice a significant improvement to the Money Marketing website. In our constant quest to provide you with the best possible content, we are delighted to announce that our sister magazine, Fund Strategy, will be adding more great news, views and expert analysis to the Money Marketing website.

For Money Marketing readers, this means a bolstered investment section. This will give advisers who choose to manage their own investments a better range of resources to help them make the best possible decisions on asset allocation, centralised and model portfolio construction and discretionary management.

In a post-pension freedoms world, and as some of the lines between advice and asset management start to blur, these investment decisions are more important than ever. We hope adding Fund Strategy’s expert journalism to the Money Marketing team will help our audience make sense of them, all as part of our continued mission to be the number one source of trusted insight for professional financial advisers.

If you are already subscribed to the Fund Strategy email newsletter, you will automatically receive the same great content through Money Marketing communications.

You will find the home of our expanded investment content here from later this week.

Happy reading,

Justin Cash

Money Marketing Editor

