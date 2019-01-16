Money Marketing
Money Marketing Interactive: The best way to understand Brexit

By

Advisers are expert in the art of staying calm when markets are volatile.

Amid the current Brexit chaos, that skill is more important than ever as clients look to the leading lights of finance for advice on what to do next.

Money Marketing’s flagship conference, Money Marketing Interactive, returns on April 4. Just days after the UK’s scheduled withdrawal date, we are in a perfect position to provide timely, in-depth analysis and insight on breaking developments from our high-profile speakers.

The FCA will be drawing on how the regulator will be managing its workload in the advice space with its Brexit commitments, before Legal & General’s Investment Management’s Helena Morrissey and City Hive’s Bev Shah look at the cultural state of UK financial services in the wake of EU withdrawal.

Our focused workshop sessions will take a deeper dive into investment decisions and asset allocation in a new post-Brexit world.

See all of our speakers for Money Marketing Interactive

We will also very shortly be announcing a very well-known keynote speaker from the world of politics to help decode the path ahead from Westminster.

Adviser registrations to attend have come in faster this year than last, where we already had a record attendance for Money Marketing Interactive, so sign up now to avoid disappointment.

Money Marketing Interactive is being held on 4 April at Etc Venues, Bishopsgate, London.

You can also submit your questions for our speakers ahead of the conference using the Twitter hashtag #MMInteractive

