Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Money Marketing Interactive: Roderic Rennison predicts more mergers on the horizon

By

Roderic Rennison of The Ideas LabAhead of his appearance at Money Marketing Interactive in London on 3 May, Rennison Consulting boss Roderic Rennison predicts yet more advice firm consolidation and explains why Paul Bradshaw is his advice market hero.

Book your free place here to be part of our flagship event.

On a scale of 1 to 10, how optimistic are you about the advice market for 2018?

10. Demand far exceeds supply do competent advisers have as much work as they can handle if they organise themselves well.

What is the best innovation you’ve seen recently?

I haven’t seen much genuine innovation recently; mainly iteration and improvements building on existing systems and processes.

What can be done to improve the supply of advice?

For the FCA and FOS to be co-ordinated in their activities to provide more clarity for advisers in relation to their activities.

Have advisers reached a point of true professionalism yet?

Yes and no; it’s subjective; advisers have never been more professional but there are always improvements that can be made.

How long will the DB transfer market boom continue?

I don’t know but advisers should be very mindful of the FCA’s actions and words and constantly review and update their advice processes and seek appropriate expert external review.

What major trends are you predicting for the next 12 months?

More consolidation for advisers, platforms and fund managers and life companies. Consolidation and the challenges of successfully buying or selling firms have never been greater.

How important is it for the advice community to share best practice?

Very; it saves time, effort and can help avoid regulatory issues arising.

How can advisers best improve their image with the public?

Be more open about how they do business. That starts with their website and openly explaining fees and charges.

What’s been your proudest achievement at your firm this year?

Helping my clients achieve their objectives – whether that is in relation to successfully delivering a project, to recruit for key positions, to acquire firms, or to successfully sell their businesses.

Who is your advice market hero

The late Paul Bradshaw. He made more positive difference to the intermediary, life and platform markets than anyone I have met in over 40 years in financial services.

Register now to attend MMI and be part of the discussion

Will ad valorem charging stand up to recent criticism?

It will for those who can demonstrate relevance and value in what they provide to their clients but I expect a move over time, to a mixture of advice fees and investment oversight fees so that there is more alignment between the services provided and cost to the client.

What’s your favourite tech tool?

I don’t want to appear to favour one over any others but I do like some of the more recent retirement income modelling tools.

Who would be your perfect client, and who would be a nightmare one?

My perfect client is one with whom I have good personal chemistry, who listens to me, and who gets the right result and then recommends me to others. I don’t have nightmare clients – and I know this sounds like a trite answer – because I assess the chemistry with would-be clients and the extent to which I am likely to be able to assist them at the outset, and do not assume that they will become clients until I have confidence on both counts.

Rennison will be chairing a discussion with leading M&A brokers on how advisers can make their firms fit for sale. Sign up now to secure your place.

Recommended

4

Profile: Clifton Asset Management on the ‘quiet crisis’ in Sipps

Clifton’s Adam Tavener on pension-led business funding and the crisis in the Sipp market There is a “quiet crisis” going on in the self-invested personal pension market, according to Clifton Group’s chairman Adam Tavener. Clifton specialises in providing services to SMEs through four business units – Sipp and small self-administered scheme subsidiary Morgan Lloyd; financial […]

15

Should UK advisers have a fiduciary duty to their clients?

As the UK advice market’s drive towards professionalism continues, advisers are questioning whether a new fiduciary standard would improve conduct and the reputation of the sector. Currently, advisers in the UK are bound by the FCA’s conduct of business rules but have no formal legal duty to act in the best interest of clients at […]

2

Network Sandringham turns independent

The Sandringham network has announced will transition from restricted to independent advice. Speaking to Money Marketing this week, chief executive of the West Yorkshire-based firm, Tim Sargisson said increases in growth and profit during 2016 and 2017 had seen it expand the range of investment services it offers. He says: “We have moved our proposition […]

Portfolio-Bonds-Investment-Business-700x450.jpg

Signs of an M&A Boom?

Mark Martin, Head of UK Equities, Neptune After a quiet year for M&A in 2016, UK equities have been bolstered by increased deal activity year-to-date. Neptune’s Mark Martin explains why he believes M&A could continue to drive the outperformance of small and mid-caps in the coming months. Read article here:   Important information Investment risks Neptune […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Advice advisers eraser
3

FAMR has not closed the advice gap, advisers rule

Only one in seven advisers believe that the measures introduced in the FCA’s Financial Advice Market Review are helping to close the advice gap. Despite widespread positive support for FAMR’s measures around streamlined advice and tax breaks for employer-arranged advice, a survey from Aegon shows advisers do not think they are helping individuals take advantage […]

Paul Mumford

Paul Mumford: Why stepping back from equities would be a mistake

The case for equities is still strong, argues Cavendish Asset Management’s Paul Mumford. So far this year, a first-time investor could understandably be worried about their exposure to equities. First came US market volatility, sending prices tumbling only to recover and more in a matter of hours. Now, the Bank of England has warned that […]

General-Business-People-Hire-Appointment-700x450.jpg

“Go for it, but think carefully”: Advisers share experiences of opening new offices

Opening another office is a big decision for advice firms. If you’re considering branching your business out into a new location, what better way to prepare than learning from those who have done it before? Three advisers share their experiences. Like a start-up Scotland-based Carbon Financial Partners expanded into London at the end of last […]

Comments

    Leave a comment