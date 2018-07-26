Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Money Marketing Interactive London 2019

By
MMI_London

Money Marketing Interactive London saw another successful event this year! The flagship event brought together 300 advice professionals for a day of insight and discussion. This year, Money Marketing Interactive London offered a selection of over 20 sessions for delegates to choose from in order to tailor their day to their own specific business needs.

If you missed out on MMI London, MMI Harrogate is just around the corner! Taking place on 13 September 2018 at The Old Swan, Harrogate, we guarantee your time out of the office will be well spent. Book your place today.

If MMI Harrogate is too far for you, why not register your interest for MMI London 2019? Take advantage of the top-quality content and keep up to date with the ever-changing profession and to top it off, it’s completely free!

We hope to see you soon!

< REGISTER NOW > 

Recommended

Aviva-signage-building-2013-700.jpg
2

Aviva and tech provider take joint responsibility for platform errors

Aviva is telling platform users that third party technology provider FNZ is jointly responsible for fixing errors experienced because of its replatforming project in January. Aviva moved assets on its platform from Bravura technology to FNZ six months ago but the project has been beset with issues, including advisers and clients not receiving payments, trades […]

People in front of a bright keyhole opening
11

MPs call for secondary annuities market rethink

A group of MPs is calling on the government to bring in legislation that would allow five million pensioners to partially sell annuities purchased before pension freedoms were introduced. The “Your Pension, Your Choice” campaign has been launched to urge the government to allow all retirees to have the same pension freedoms. Since the introduction […]

Business-Handshake-Finance-Deal-700.jpg

Sanlam adds first advice firm to partner programme

Sanlam has announced that advice firm Ergowealth has become the first to join a new partnership programme it launched in 2017.   Marlow-based Ergowealth, founded in 2013, will bring £165 million in assets under advice from 290 private clients to the partnership programme.   Providing investment and lifestyle financial planning services to private clients, businesses, charities, and […]

UK-London-Westminster-Big-Ben-Bus-480.jpg
2

MPs urge Hammond to overhaul pension tax relief

The government has received renewed calls to encourage greater saving through introducing a flat rate of pension tax relief. In a report from the Treasury select committee on household savings, MPs say the government should give “serious consideration” not just to a flat rate of pension tax relief, but also promote greater understanding that it […]

Abe and Modi

Investment ideas to power returns

We believe the most exciting stockmarket opportunities today are in those places where a new generation of leaders are successfully transforming economies and companies in favour of investors. In a new investment guide and website, which is suitable for use with your clients, we set out our views on these reformers. Click here to find […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

PI fears grow as historic DB transfer liabilities haunt market

Advisers are fearful restrictions in professional indemnity insurance cover are spreading in response to defined benefit transfer risks. Financial planners have told Money Marketing that insurers are continuing to take a sceptical view of any DB transfer business amid a slew of negative headlines around British Steel and other well-documented DB scheme failures. Some have […]

Tom Hegarty: Is GDPR a threat to businesses?

Two months into the new rules, advisers are still far from welcoming the change The General Data Protection Regulation came into force on 25 May. The new rules require personal data to be purchased lawfully and fairly and only collected for specified and legitimate purposes. It must be relevant and limited to what is necessary […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com