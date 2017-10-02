Money Marketing

Miss Money Marketing Interactive? Catch the highlights and sign up for next year

Last month Money Marketing brought together 120 financial advisers for our inaugural Harrogate conference. We heard from the FCA on suitability, debated defined benefit pension transfers, and learned from leading professionals on what the future of advice holds.

It was so good we’ve added more dates for next year. Register your interest for the London session on 3 May 2018 at etc venues Bishopsgate here.

Catch up on all the highlights from the Harrogate event and see why Money Marketing Interactive events are unmissable for 2018 below.

