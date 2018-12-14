Money Marketing Interactive 2019: FCA leads stellar new lineup

As advisers start winding down for the Christmas break, we have just put the finishing touches on an amazing speaker lineup for the Money Marketing Interactive conference in London next April.

We could hardly have picked a better date. Brexit will have been triggered just six days before our experts take to the stage. We could even have a leadership battle or general election in the works, not to mention a new tax year and fallout from the latest Budget.

MMI London 2019 is sure to be the best discussion of the key issues facing financial planners and their clients in the post-Brexit world.

Here’s our top picks from a must-see lineup:

1) What the FCA really wants from financial advisers

The FCA’s co-director of life insurance and financial advice supervision Debbie Gupta will be opening the conference with a deep dive into the regulator’s approach to the financial planning market. What does it see as the key risks? How will it go about watching over firms? And are there issues where advisers might have got the wrong end of the stick?

Main stage: 9.05am

2) Culture in financial services: The path forward after Brexit

Is the investment industry really serving the end consumer? What can politicians, regulators and the industry do to route out the worst excesses? Have we actually learned anything from the mistakes of the past?

Dame Helena Morrissey and City Hive’s Bev Shah will be part of our panel taking a look at all of this and more.

Main stage: 9.45

3) DB transfers: A 2020 view

Financial Ombudsman Service lead ombudsman Caroline Mitchell will join British Steel campaigner Henry Tapper and Intelligent Pensions’ Fiona Tait to look at how new transfer analysis tests have changed the market and how advisers can stay on the right side of compliance.

Track C: 11.10am