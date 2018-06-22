Who were the winners at the Money Marketing Awards?

Money Marketing
Addidi Wealth and Informed Financial Planning were among the top advice firm winners at last night’s Money Marketing Awards.

Leading lights of the profession gathered in London for the glamorous ceremony hosted by comedian Hal Cruttenden.

The Money Marketing Awards recognise those who have reached the top of their fields, from investment and retirement advice to paraplanning and pension provision.

Other winners on the night were wrap platform Nucleus, which took home two awards: for best platform and best platform innovation.

City Asset Management won the award for best wealth management adviser and Lowes Financial Management won best investment adviser.

Tenet Group won best network for the second year in a row and Aviva took home the best protection provider gong for a second year running.

The outstanding contribution award was given to Operation CHIVE, the pro-bono adviser-led initiative to give help and guidance to steelworkers after the British Steel Pension Scheme’s collapse left them vulnerable to transferring against their best interests.

The full list of winners:

  • Best investment adviser: Lowes Financial Management
  • Best new fund: Fundsmith Sustainable Equity Fund
  • Best mortgage adviser: Kellands (Hale)
  • Best investment fund group: Vanguard Asset Management
  • Best Network: Tenet Group
  • Best pension provider: AJ Bell
  • Best corporate adviser: Secondsight, part of Foster Denovo
  • Best platform: Nucleus
  • Best protection adviser: LifeSearch
  • Best paraplanner: Naomi Kewell, Clarity
  • Best use of technology by an adviser: L&C Mortgages
  • Best platform innovation: Nucleus Narrate
  • Best support service: Bankhall
  • Best wealth management adviser: City Asset Management
  • Best protection provider: Aviva
  • Best retirement adviser: LEBC The Retirement Adviser
  • Company of the year: Royal London
  • Small adviser of the year: Addidi Wealth
  • Adviser firm of the year: Informed Financial Planning
  • Outstanding contribution to the profession: Operation CHIVE

