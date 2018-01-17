Money Marketing
Money Marketing Awards: Have your say on your favourite providers

By

Money Marketing is very excited to announce the return of our prestigious awards this year. Once again, as well as honouring the finest the advice profession has to offer, we are also asking your views on which providers stood out from the crowd.

From the shortlist you decide, our expert judges will decide on the winners based on the service they gave to advisers throughout the year, how they innovated to stay ahead of adviser needs, and how the end client benefited from their hard work.

All the entrants can be found here; take your pick of who impressed you as an adviser.

All respondents will be entered into a prize draw where one lucky winner, drawn at random, will receive either an Apple watch, or £350 in John Lewis vouchers – it’s your choice!

The deadline for polling is next Friday, 26 January, so get your votes in now.

Vote for your favourite provider here
Justin Cash
Editor
Money Marketing

