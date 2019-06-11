Money Marketing
Money and Pensions Service chief Govett departs two months after launch

By

Money and Pensions Service chief executive John Govett will leave his position as the head of the guidance body due to an impending family relocation.

MAPS officially launched on April 6 as a combined entity to replace the Money Advice Service, Pensions Wise and the Pensions Advisory Service.

It first soft launched under Govett 12 months ago as the Single Financial Guidance Body before rebranding in March.

Current MAPS partnerships and commissioning director Caroline Siarkiewicz will replace Govett in an acting chief executive capacity effective 14 June.

The guidance body says it will then open applications both internally and externally for a permanent replacement.

Siarkiewicz says: “I would like to thank John for his huge personal effort to help bring together our three legacy organisations into one new one. We have made excellent progress under John and we are well set for the future as a result. I will personally be sorry to see him leave us.

“I am confident that our MAPS executive management board will build on the momentum we already have as an organisation, delivering the ambitious programme we have set ourselves.”

New guidance body must avoid ‘advice’ in name

Commenting on his departure, Govett says: “I’ve been engaged in the MAPS project for around a year now and I’m so proud of the positive position the organisation has reached, enabling me to leave everything in a good position.

“I have enjoyed immensely working with [chair] Sir Hector [Sants], and now feels like the right time to hand over the baton to a future chief executive who can make the longer-term commitment necessary.”

