Modi’s emphatic victory

In April and May 600 million Indian voters went to the polls and emphatically returned Narendra Modi’s BJP party to government. The election has dominated domestic conversation and became a predominant driver of equity market returns over the past six months, and the result is significant for a number of reasons. Indeed, it is the first time in 50 years that an incumbent government has come back to power with a majority on its own.
Read the article here
Disclaimer:
Investment risks
The value of an investment and any income from it can fall as well as rise as a result of market and currency fluctuations and you may not get back the original amount invested. Investments in emerging markets may be higher risk and potentially more volatile than those in developed markets. Please remember that forecasts are not a reliable indicator of future performance. The content of this is formed from Neptune’s views as at the date of issue. We do not undertake to advise you as to any change of our views. Neptune does not give investment advice and only provides information on Neptune products. Please refer to the Prospectus for further details.