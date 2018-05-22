Modest pension savings a factor in over-65s’ rising mortgage debt

The level of outstanding debt owed by over-65s who are still paying back a mortgage reached an average of £86,000 this year, an increase of 13 per cent over the past three years, according to a new report.

The study by the Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR), commissioned by equity release lender More 2 Life, says this rapid growth of debt among the older population is hard to attribute to any single factor, but the use of interest-only mortgages and relatively modest pension savings are likely to have contributed to the rise.

Homeowners aged 65 to 74 who are paying off a mortgage owe an average of £120,000, which is 24 per cent higher than in 2013. It is also higher than the average for 55 to 64-year olds currently repaying a mortgage who owed £113,000.

Those aged 75 to 84 who are paying off a mortgage owe over £78,000 on average – up 40 per cent in just five years, from £56,000 in 2013.

Around four in ten of those aged 65 and over have an interest-only mortgage, down 13 per cent between 2014 and 2016.

University of Birmingham social policy lecturer Louise Overton says: “A growing number of older people are facing important decisions about how to manage their income and assets over a longer period than previous generations, presenting both opportunity and challenge for the later-life lending sector.

She says: “Among the growing numbers of older people carrying secured and unsecured debt into retirement, some may be doing so as part of a deliberate asset management strategy but, worryingly, this report indicates that a significant minority are doing so to help manage cash flow problems and make ends meet.”