Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Mobius: Exercise caution over US/China trade war

By
Mark-Mobius-2009-700x450.jpg
Mark Mobius

Emerging markets guru Mark Mobius has said that investors would be wise to take a caution approach as political tensions between America and China escalate again.

The latest factsheet for the Mobius Investment Trust, which was launched last October, shows that the company’s share price dipped 4.6 per cent in May, after gaining 1.2 per cent in April.

The trust’s largest geographical weighting is towards China at 12.7 per cent, with consumer discretionary stocks making up the largest sector at 30.6 per cent.

However, the factsheet says: “In view of the recent re-emergence of the trade war between the US and China, and the resulting market volatility, the manager continues to believe it is in the interest of shareholders to exercise caution and discipline in deploying capital.”

Mobius has already increased his Indian weighting from 7.1 per cent to 11.6 per cent, and reduced his global emerging markets weighting.

Having sold one Brazilian holding, Mobius adds that his cash position is now up 12 per cent, which “will be utilised to increase exposure to the highest conviction portfolio ideas and the pipeline of new companies competing for entry into the portfolio”.

Only 76.5 per cent of capital has been allocated to date.

Recommended
2

Risk of no-deal accelerating, markets warned

Britain’s former ambassador to Brussels has warned that markets are still underplaying the chances of Britain leaving the EU with no deal come October. Speaking at the Times’ CEO Summit yesterday, Sir Ivan Rogers said that attempts to get another extension beyond the current October 31 deadline would likely be thwarted by European leaders, who […]
13

FCA letter addresses PI insurers’ concerns over higher FOS limit

The FCA has written to professional indemnity insurers to explain how high value compensation awards might look since the ombudsman increased the award limit to £350,000. The regulator says in the letter, dated 17 May, it thinks the information will “help address some of the issues or questions stakeholders have raise regarding the ombudsman service […]

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up
Money Marketing

Latest from Money Marketing

£1 model portfolio service launched by Invesco’s Intelliflo

Back office provider Intelliflo has launched an integrated model portfolio system that will see investment manager parent Invesco charge advisers £1 per client. This follows Invesco’s acquisition of Intelliflo last year which left it with a development budget of £3.7m to upgrade and extend its services. The £1 per client per month charge will be […]

MAB eyes bigger market share with £16.5m acquisition

Mortgage Advice Bureau has bought 80 per cent of Scotland-based mortgage broker First Mortgage Direct for £16.5m in cash, valuing the entirety of the business at £20.6m. As part of the deal, MAB has an option agreement with First Mortgage Direct managing director Ian McGrail to acquire the remaining 20 per cent of the business […]
1

Young investors want performance over ESG

Millennials are more concerned with long-term returns and fee transparency than with picking ethical investment funds for their portfolios, Calastone research shows. Young investors between 23 and 35 in the UK, France, Germany, Australia, Hong Kong and the USA say returns on capital, low fees and transparency are the most important considerations. A total 53 […]

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com