MMI launches its programme for 2017

The agenda and first raft of speakers has been confirmed for Money Marketing Interactive (MMI), Money Marketing’s flagship conference for financial advisers, heads of adviser businesses, paraplanners, compliance and marketing, which runs on 18th May at the ETC venue, County Hall.

Paul Lewis, Freelance Financial Journalist and Presenter of Moneybox on Radio 4 and Keith Richards, chief executive officer of the Personal Finance Society will be participating in the conference’s keynote panel discussion.

“Money Marketing Interactive is the place to share views with senior figureheads in the industry and collaborate with other financial advisers in a day packed with networking opportunities, top-level expert debate, advice and practical learning,” said conference producer Amy Radley.

“We’re really excited about this year’s conference after the successful launch last year: we will deliver a programme showcasing adviser business success stories, the latest updates from the Budget and the development and future of technology in delivering financial advice. Attendees will have the opportunity to choose from more than 20 dynamic sessions spread over 3 streams of content, as well as expert clinics and workshops, enabling them to leave with practical advice that can be applied directly to their businesses.”

Covering hot topics such as Brexit, regulation, compliance, public perception, technology, post-Budget tax strategies, investment strategies and pensions freedoms; 30+ speakers have been announced to date including:

Anthony Villis, Managing Partner, First Wealth

Managing Partner, Carl Lamb, Owner, IFA, Chartered Financial Planner, Almary Green

Owner, IFA, Chartered Financial Planner, Claire Walsh, Chartered Financial Planner , Aspect8

Chartered Financial Planner Chris Cummings, Chief Executive Officer, The Investment Association

Chief Executive Officer, Chris Morgan, Manager – Distributor Partnerships , Ellipse

Manager – Distributor Partnerships Chris Pitt, Head of Market Analysis , IRESS

Head of Market Analysis Dennis Hall , Managing Director & IFA, Yellowtail Financial Planning Ltd

, Managing Director & IFA, Edward Grant, Divisional Director, Technical Connection

Divisional Director, Graham Bentley, Managing Director , gbi2 Ltd

Managing Director Ian McKenna, Director, Finance & Technology Research Centre

Director, Iain Anderson, Executive Director, Cicero Group

Executive Director, Jane Hodges, Managing Director , 4theRecord Compliance ltd

Managing Director John Barrass, Deputy Chief Executive, Wealth Management Association

Deputy Chief Executive, John Lawson, Head of Financial Research, Aviva

Head of Financial Research, Julie Lord, Director, Prestwood Software Ltd

Director, Malcolm Kerr, Senior Adviser, EY Financial Services

Senior Adviser, Mark Loosmore, Executive General Manager – Wealth, IRESS

Executive General Manager – Wealth, Mark Neale, Chief Executive Officer, Financial Services Compensation Scheme

Chief Executive Officer, Mark Till, Chief Distribution & Marketing Officer, Aegon UK

Chief Distribution & Marketing Officer, Nick Bamford, Executive Director, Informed Choice

Executive Director, Nick Dixon, Investments Director, Aegon UK

Investments Director, Paul Lewis, Freelance Financial Journalist and Presenter, Moneybox on Radio 4

Freelance Financial Journalist and Presenter, Phil Young, Managing Director, Threesixty

Managing Director, Robert Reid, Managing Director , Syndaxi Chartered Financial Planners

Managing Director Shaminder Gill, MD SSP Adviser, SSP Worldwide

MD SSP Adviser, Simon Gibson, Chief Investment Officer, Mattioli Woods

Mark Till, Chief Distribution and Marketing Officer of Money Marketing Interactive’s headline sponsor Aegon, commented, “Money Marketing Interactive represents an exciting opportunity for the financial community to explore important industry issues, hear from key players and discuss the opportunities on the horizon. A rapidly changing financial and political landscape makes for a packed agenda, looking at topics of note affecting the advice, platform and asset management industries, as well as a chance to discuss the changes that these might bring. We look forward to welcoming you there on the day.”

You can view the full conference programme on the event website here.

If you are interested in attending, please click here to register your place.