MM Wired on-demand: The impact of a Corbyn govt on investments
Catch up with last week’s Money Marketing debate on what Labour would mean for financial planners with former pensions minister Steve Webb and three leading advisers.
Catch up with last week’s Money Marketing debate on what Labour would mean for financial planners with former pensions minister Steve Webb and three leading advisers.
The FCA has revealed that asset managers have paid back £34m to investors overcharged by so-called “closet tracker” funds. While the regulator has not ordered the move as part of any official redress scheme, The Sunday Telegraph reports that the FCA is eyeing enforcement action against one fund manager over potentially misleading marketing material. FCA […]
Transact has revealed it is targeting a £650m valuation as it plans to go public. Listing details for Transact parent IntegraFin Holdings’ IPO on the main market of the London Stock Exchange show it will be selling shares at 196p with a market capitalisation of £649.4m. IntegraFin has confirmed its intention to go ahead with […]
New European rules are causing some “damaging” effects just a month after coming into force
Advisers will need to review their sales process ahead of new regulation designed to increase competition in the shrinking annuity market. The FCA published a policy statement in May last year setting out requirements for firms to tell consumers how much they could gain from shopping around before they buy an annuity. The directive comes […]
Simon Edelsten, manager of the Artemis Global Select Fund, examines the long-term trends that they have exploited since the fund’s launch five years ago. Looking ahead, he explains the stock-specific opportunities the team are finding. Click here for full article
News and expert analysis straight to your inboxSign up
NS&I has launched a new client reporting service for advisers as it pledges further help for IFAs frustrated at accesses to its products. Head of intermediary relationships Andrew Pike says the tool on its Adviser Helpline will save time for advisers tracking down client information and “make NS&I easier to do business with”. NS&I courts […]
More clients need to know about the rule and the tips for staying within it
The Financial Ombudsman Service has told an adviser to compensate a client who they told to make an unsecured loan to a third party with money from their Sipp. In the case, a client referred to as Mr H was advised to set up a Sipp by The O’Rourke Partnership in 2011 and was introduced to […]
You must be logged in to post a comment.