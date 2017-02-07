Nearly a third of advisers earn more than £100k

Nearly a third of advisers are paid more than £100,000, Money Marketing research suggests.
66 of the 474 advisers who responded to our poll on how advisers were paid said their average annual remuneration was more than £150,000 year
That represented just under 14 per cent of the sample. A further 17 per cent were paid between £100,000 and £149,999.
At the other end of the scale, around 6 per cent of all advisers say they earned less than £30,000 and a further 9 per cent said they earned less than £40,000.
Independent advisers appear to be paid slightly more than their restricted counterparts; in total just over 32 per cent of independent advisers were paid £100,000 or more, compared to 18 per cent of the restricted adviser population.
Independent advisers were paid on average £89,522, while restricted advisers were paid on average £75,489.
For paraplanners, average remuneration drops to £40,649.
For advisers in firms of between two and five advisers, average remuneration was £86,105.
For firms with between five and 20 advisers, the average remuneration was £88,516.95
Performance pays
30 per cent of all advisers said at least half of their remuneration came from hitting performance-related goals, for example client acquisition, revenue targets or client satisfaction.
However, 45 per cent said they only earned up to 5 per cent of their salary on a performance basis.
28 per cent said that more than half of their remuneration took the form of dividend payments, but 64 per cent said they only paid themselves between 0 and 5 per cent of their salary in dividends.
Roughly speaking, the distribution of performance and dividend payments was the same across the independent and restricted advisers surveyed.
On an optimistic note, 83 per cent of all advisers expect their remuneration to increase over the next five years.
In total, Money Marketing’s survey covered 498 advisers, 405 of which were independent.
22 per cent worked as a one-man band, 39 per cent worked in a firm with between 2 and 5 advisers, around a quarter had between 5 and 20 advisers in their firm, and 13 per cent had over 20.
But is the £89,522 the mean, median or mode? Big difference.
Sorry don’t believe, this story, the Author has the correct name, Justin Cash, but I feel the Survey results are false or some of this story is made up!
I agree. As far as the self employed are concerned is this before expenses? £100 or £150k is soon whittled down if you start to account for FCA, PII, FSCS, Rent, Phone, Paraplanner, IT and all the rest. If employed they need to bring in over (at least) £375k in fee income to earn £150k. Possible for the usurious charges of SJP, but for normal competitive firms this is a big ask.
I think the journalist and the research in this case has been (to be polite) very naive.
Not even close Harry, that would mean the adviser earning less than 50% of their fee income. That may be the case on lower fee levels but not at the levels required to earn £150k. I’d say the adviser would be doing between £200-250k fee income in order to earn £150k plus, they are on less than that they need to look for a new role.
I am a one man adviser business in the Midlands and I completed the survey. Based on others I speak too I’d say the results are about right certainly I am right in the ball park of these numbers.
based on what level of business production and employed or self employed?
Waste of ink
and the point behind this survey is what?
Ya I wish – Try surveying non private bank advisers outside the of City of London and you will see a very different data set
In what line of business, and are they London based..? This does not strike me as a robust survey
I wonder if they are talking ‘turnover’ (i.e. earnings generated for their business) rather than income and dividends earned personally – I agree that the figures seem on the high side (and that’s speaking with 6 years experience at a national IFA back in the days of commission paying GPPs with lots of peers to compare against).
Firstly is this gross or net
Second the sample is biased. ask the question – who are going to declare their earnings? and be truthful about it?
It was only last month FT Adviser reported “3 out of 10 advisers earn more than £1m” now MM say nearly a third earn £100k. I wonder what next…..actually I do…we’ll soon be releasing our annual salary census for 2017 so if you want a copy, please drop me a line james@bwd-search.co.uk
That FTAd story was about advice *firms*. Also was on the back of Aviva research, not a proprietary reader survey targeting individual advisers by status and firm size. Would love to see your results James if you did want to ping them over to justin.cash@centaurmedia.com once it’s ready.
Cheers,
Justin