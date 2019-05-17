Profile: ‘More of my time is spent running the firm than meeting clients; I never wanted to do that’

Paterson Financial Planning managing director on selling his firm to his staff through an employee ownership trust

With many careers, the further up the corporate ladder you go, the more you are taken away from the things you initially loved about the role. Greater responsibility often brings with it the need to manage people, so instead of doing the job you set out to do, you oversee others doing it.

For advisers who create and grow their own businesses, the situation is slightly different but the broad result is the same: more time spent on running the firm and less time with the clients they enjoy helping.

Paterson Financial Planning managing director Damien Paterson has spent the past 15 years building up the firm and says this has taken its toll on how he uses his time.

“More and more of my time is spent running the business rather than meeting clients; I never wanted to do that,” he says. “I’m trying to relinquish a bit of that responsibility but it is a hard task if you are a bit of a control freak.”

While some advice firms employ someone specifically to take care of the business side of things, Paterson would like to see the day-to-day running of the firm come from within, so is looking at employee ownership trusts in the long term.

EOTs are HM Revenue & Customs-approved schemes, introduced in 2014, enabling business owners to sell their shares to a trust for the benefit of their staff.

“When it comes to succession planning, selling to a consolidator is fair enough for some. But from a personal viewpoint, I think making a sea change is difficult. If the consolidator is vertically integrated and you’re putting your business into another, you need to believe in the model before passing your clients on to it,” says Paterson.

He recognises that EOTs fund a buyout from future profits but sees this as no different to more traditional ways of selling an advice firm. “Consolidators look at you and value your company at ‘X’. All they are doing is funding from future profits anyway,” he says.

Ovation Finance founder Chris Budd, who sold his firm to his employees through an EOT last year, has previously spoken to Money Marketing about the need to spend time preparing a business for such an arrangement.

Paterson agrees: “We have put a fair bit of study into it and need to make sure we have the right advisers in place and the right business structure. You have to have the right team in place to drive it forward and we are getting what I believe is a cohesive unit in terms of staff.”

While there are lots of positives, Paterson warns that advice firms also need to look at the potential negatives: “Ultimately, you want the client to have seamless progression. If you explain it all to them, they buy into that as an idea as they can see you’re there to steer the ship.”

Although he has mentioned his plans to his staff in general terms, there has been no discussion in any great detail yet as he recognises things might change. However, he has mentioned EOTs to some of his business clients and they have expressed an interest in looking into it themselves.

Having started out in financial services at Scottish Amicable in Glasgow, establishing his own firm was always on Paterson’s mind. “I was in more of an administrative role but that wasn’t what I wanted to do – talking is really my game,” he says.

Moving to National Provident Institution and working with advisers as an account manager took him a step closer to the advice market. However, it was being made redundant, following NPI struggles in the stockmarket downturn of 2001/02, that made it possible to start his own business.

“It worked out well, with the redundancy payment helping keep the wolf from the door while I built up my business. One of the barriers to building a business is pulling together a client bank and when you’ve got no money behind you, that’s very difficult. And the capital adequacy requirements make it difficult to do – you can’t just borrow all the money from the bank,” he says.

Five questions What’s the best bit of advice you’ve received in your career? An ex-colleague convinced me to go for things on my own and not to fear failure. What keeps you awake at night? Remembering something that I’ve forgotten to do. What has had the most significant impact on advice in the last year? From a client perspective, probably Brexit. I get asked about it all the time and clients are holding back because of the uncertainty. If I was in charge of the FCA for a day I would… Establish that a large part of the advertising budget should be used to promote the positives of advice. Too often we’ve seen it the other way and we are effectively paying for this. Any advice for new advisers? To focus on understanding advice; the real job is to relate it to clients and paint a jargon-free picture. That gets lost sometimes.

Once Paterson had set up his firm, he bought out his father’s legacy business.

He says: “My father was an IFA. He’d set the business up in 1982, so I’d grown up with it. His business didn’t have any recurring income, so it had no particular value, just some value in the clients that were there.”

Like most people in a start-up business, Paterson’s aim was to stay afloat and see how it went, but it was not easy doing this in the wake of a stockmarket crash.

“I’d lived through initial commission but thought that was not going to be a sustainable model in the long term. We moved to fees for many clients before we were pushed by the RDR. I thought we had to build it on recurring income streams, rather than trying to get new business in,” he says.

Later-life advice is one of the areas in which Paterson specialises. He says it is important as people try to find answers to their questions on the internet, but there is always a “mish-mash” of information, as there are variations in how local authorities deal with care funding.

He is increasingly working in collaboration with solicitors in relation to wills, power of attorney and trusts. “Clued-up solicitors will have that advice on tap,” he says.

CV 2004-present: Managing director, Paterson Financial Planning 1998-2003: Senior account manager, National Provident Institution 1992-1997: From administrator to account manager, Scottish Amicable

Paterson notes it is easy for clients to become so fixated on local authorities not getting their hands on their properties to fund care that they start looking at all sorts of complicated actions an adviser would deem unnecessary, or that could create problems elsewhere.

“They might say they want to put their house in their daughter’s name, for example, but a solicitor would say they should take financial advice as this could impact the daughter’s inheritance tax position or divorce settlement,” Paterson says.

“There is often no need to put your house in trust or in someone else’s name.”