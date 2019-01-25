The Money Marketing Podcast: Overcoming Protection Hurdles

In the latest episode of the Money Marketing Podcast, this week in association with Royal London, our panel takes a deep dive into the protection market and how to overcome barriers to sales. Money Marketing editor Justin Cash is joined by Addidi Wealth’s Anna Sofat, Richmond House’s Ian Jenkins and Royal London’s Vincent O’Connor to discuss their greatest protection victories and how advisers can communicate the real benefits of cover to their clients.
View more on these topicsAdvisers Business Communication Financial education Insurance Long Term Care Protection Retirement Technical Area Voluntary benefits News
Comments
Leave a comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.