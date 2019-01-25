Money Marketing
The Money Marketing Podcast: Overcoming Protection Hurdles

In the latest episode of the Money Marketing Podcast, this week in association with Royal London, our panel takes a deep dive into the protection market and how to overcome barriers to sales. Money Marketing editor Justin Cash is joined by Addidi Wealth’s Anna Sofat, Richmond House’s Ian Jenkins and Royal London’s Vincent O’Connor to discuss their greatest protection victories and how advisers can communicate the real benefits of cover to their clients.

Zurich targets baby boomer wealth with new Isa and pension

Zurich has added a junior Isa and pension to its platform as part of a wider ‘cradle to grave’ intergenerational planning solution. The Isa can be opened on behalf of a child while a junior retirement account option allows guardians and parents to contribute up to the £2,880 annual limit yearly. Charges for the products […]
What is the average salary for a UK financial adviser?

Research shows average total earnings for employed financial advisers reached £93,100 in 2017, up from £81,500 in 2016. For self-employed financial advisers, the figure was up nearly 4 per cent year on year to £89,100.  Around 500 advisers and 150 paraplanners took part in research led by recruitment consultants BWD alongside Money Marketing, taking the […]
Which firms are winning the race on wealth management?

Traditional wealth managers have proved themselves to be scalable and profitable businesses despite the hype caused by robo-advice models, analysts say. Wealth managers have also been shown to be more robust than pure asset managers amid mounting pressure on fund performance and fees. While Hargreaves Lansdown and St James’s Place continue to make the headlines […]

The business case for outsourcing

Simon Cooper, Head of DFM Business Development at Cazenove Capital, explains how outsourcing to a DFM can help grow an adviser’s business. Simon also covers how outsourcing can free up valuable time for advisers to focus on building their client relationships along with more in-depth financial planning. For more information please visit our website at cazenovecapital.com

Industry reacts to flagship consultation on ESG’s future

The Investment Association has today launched a consultation on sustainable and responsible investment for asset managers. Responses have flooded in, suggesting the investment industry may well still be split on the merits of ESG. Morningstar Europe director of passive strategies and sustainability research Hortense Bioy Product development in the sustainability investment space has picked up […]
Clive Waller: We must keep a close eye on vertical integration

There are a few expressions guaranteed to enrage financial planners. One of these is vertical integration. Many will argue vertical integration means inferior advice and poor products at higher cost. Is this fair? In some cases yes, but not always. Simplistically, there are three layers in the value chain: manufacture, distribution/advice and the technology in […]

