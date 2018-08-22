Mixed fortunes – unemployment falls, but employment growth slows down as Brexit approaches

Melanie Baker, Senior Economist commented on the latest labour market report, which brought some welcome news for households with further falls in unemployment. However, over the next few months we’ll be watching for signs that UK firms are pressing pause on both investment and hiring as Brexit approaches.

