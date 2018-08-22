Money Marketing
Mixed fortunes – unemployment falls, but employment growth slows down as Brexit approaches

Melanie Baker, Senior Economist commented on the latest labour market report, which brought some welcome news for households with further falls in unemployment. However, over the next few months we’ll be watching for signs that UK firms are pressing pause on both investment and hiring as Brexit approaches.

Past performance is no guide to the future. The value of investments and the income from them is not guaranteed and may go down as well as up and investors may not get back the amount originally invested. The views expressed are the author’s own and do not constitute investment advice.

