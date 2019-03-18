Money Marketing
View more on these topics

Miton inflows double in 2018

By

Business-Growth-Drawing-Chart-Performance-700x450.jpgMiton has seen its net inflows double in 2018, while assets under management increased 14 per cent year-on-year.

As at 31 December 2018, Miton saw more than £1bn net inflows, up from £494m in 2017, an increase of 106 per cent.

Its AUM currently stands at £4.4bn, up from £3.8bn at the start of 2018. It has seen more than £1bn in net inflows after a difficult year for markets.

The group’s three investment trusts saw a 15 per cent fall in AUM, which came after the agreed transfer of The Investment Company plc mandate on 29 March and a redemption option for shareholders in the Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc on 15 May 2018.

Equity funds saw the greatest uplift, with a 26 per cent increase in AUM and multi-asset funds contributed just 1 per cent to the growth.

Miton chief executive officer David Barron says 2018 was a year of “positive progress” for the group and the inflows demonstrated the appeal of strategies that are “genuinely active”.

He says: “We have continued to broaden the business as evidenced by the strong growth in our newer funds. We are confident that we can maintain our longer-term momentum, despite the subdued markets in the short term.

“Overall, the strength of our strategies, the effectiveness of our distribution and our scalable platform, supported by our robust financial foundations, give us confidence in Miton’s future.”

China sneezes with Europe confined to bed

Barron says that due to funds being UK-domiciled and the majority of its clients being UK-based means that many of the immediate post-Brexit concerns which its larger competitors may be wrestling with do not impact its operations. It believes that despite Brexit introducing “significant uncertainty”, opportunities may arise once there is greater clarity on the UK’s future relationship with the European Union.

Last year saw Miton’s net flows into equity funds becoming “increasingly diversified” with newer funds contributing significantly to net inflows. The AUM of the LF Miton US Opportunities fund, launched in 2013, increased by 41 per cent to end the year at £537m, while the LF Miton European Opportunities fund, launched in December 2015, ended the year with £364m of AUM, an increase of 101 per cent during the year.

Earlier this year, Money Marketing spoke with Miton senior executive director Gervais Williams, who admitted that when a fund sees huge inflows it can be more difficult to manage.

Recommended

Spring Statement Eleven Downing Street

Spring Statement 2019: Experts talk prospects for pensions, savings and social care

Leading experts across financial services weigh in with their thoughts on a key moment for chancellor Philip Hammond after he presented his Spring Statement today amid Brexit upheaval in parliament While we could have all predicted that today’s statement would be overshadowed by Brexit, long-term thinking is crucial in pensions policy. It’s disappointing that the […]

General-Business-People-Hire-Appointment-700x450.jpg

Financial planner poaches Standard Life Aberdeen operations manager

Boutique wealth management and advice firm Capital Asset Management has poached Aberdeen Standard Capital client operations manager Chirine Harb. Harb will join the firm as head of operations after leaving her role at Standard Life Aberdeen’s discretionary investment management arm. Prior to that role, Harb worked at Octopus Investments. Harb says: “The decision to move […]

Unfinished business?

Pension specialist Fiona Tait gives an update on three big announcements from the 2016 Budget – Pensions Advice Allowance (PAA), the Lifetime ISA (LISA) and the pension dashboard. £500 Pensions Advice Allowance What’s new Under current rules it is possible to deduct an adviser charge from a defined contribution pension fund to pay for financial […]

Most Read

  • Top trends

Newsletter

News and expert analysis straight to your inbox

Sign up

Latest from Money Marketing

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Close

    Why register with Money Marketing ?

    Providing trusted insight for professional advisers.  Since 1985 Money Marketing has helped promote and analyse the financial adviser community in the UK and continues to be the trusted industry brand for independent insight and advice.

    News & analysis delivered directly to your inbox
    Register today to receive our range of news alerts including daily and weekly briefings

    Money Marketing Events
    Be the first to hear about our industry leading conferences, awards, roundtables and more.

    Research and insight
    Take part in and see the results of Money Marketing's flagship investigations into industry trends.

    Have your say
    Only registered users can post comments. As the voice of the adviser community, our content generates robust debate. Sign up today and make your voice heard.

    Register now

    Having problems?

    Contact us on +44 (0)20 7292 3712

    Lines are open Monday to Friday 9:00am -5.00pm

    Email: customerservices@moneymarketing.com